Juan Carlos Torres Goes Off for 5 Goals in 8-1 Santa Barbara Win

Boys Soccer

In its first Channel League game at Cabrillo, the Santa Barbara High boys soccer team gave up a goal in the second minute.

Juan Carlos Torres and the Dons quickly turned things around. The junior striker went off for five goals and the Dons romped to an 8-1 victory in Lompoc on Friday.

"A new league opponent, a new field and a 3 p.m start threw us for a loop at the start, but I commend the boys for answering the early goal against and getting the all important three points on the road," said Dons coach Todd Heil.

Sophomore Luisangel Jeronimo got the scoring started for Santa Barbara by beating a defender on top of the 18 and then beating the goalkeeper. Torres then took over the game and scored the next five goals.

Sophomore Brandon Pacheco finished off the scoring with the final two goals.

Santa Barbara (3-3, 1-0) plays Dos Pueblos on Monday at 6:45 p.m. at San Marcos.