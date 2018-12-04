Juan Carlos Torres Scores 2 Goals in 4-0 Santa Barbara Win

Boys Soccer

Riley Svensson scored his first varsity goal, igniting Santa Barbara High to a 4-0 boys soccer win at Thousand Oaks on Tuesday night,

The Dons scored three goals in the first half in posting their second win of the season.

Svensson finished a cross inside the 6-yard box from Luisangel Jeronimo.

Jorge Ochoa and Juan Carlos Torres scored before the end of the first half. Torres' goal came on a penalty kick.

Torres added a second goal in the second half. He received a short pass from Alvaro Castillo just behind Thousand Oaks’ back line and inside the 18, turned and hit a one-time shot inside the far post. It was his fourth goal in two matches.



Connor Lambe and Cesar Gregorio combined for the shutout.



"I thought we did a really nice job tonight at getting into the attacking third and creating opportunities and making the game difficult on Thousand Oaks," said Dons coach Todd Heil. "It's going to get a little tougher this Friday with De La Salle at 12:30 out at UCSB."

In addition to De La Salle, the Dons play Bellarmine Prep and San Diego-San Marcos on Saturday in the College Cup High School Showcase. The Saturday games are at Noon and 3 p.m. at San Marcos High.