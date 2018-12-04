Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, December 4 , 2018, 11:32 pm | Rain Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Soccer

Juan Carlos Torres Scores 2 Goals in 4-0 Santa Barbara Win

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 4, 2018 | 9:39 p.m.

Riley Svensson scored his first varsity goal, igniting Santa Barbara High to a 4-0 boys soccer win at Thousand Oaks on Tuesday night,

The Dons scored three goals in the first half in posting their second win of the season.

Svensson finished a cross inside the 6-yard box from Luisangel Jeronimo.

Jorge Ochoa and Juan Carlos Torres scored before the end of the first half. Torres' goal came on a penalty kick.

Torres added a second goal in the second half. He received a short pass from Alvaro Castillo just behind Thousand Oaks’ back line and inside the 18, turned and hit a one-time shot inside the far post. It was his fourth goal in two matches. 

Connor Lambe and Cesar Gregorio combined for the shutout. 

"I thought we did a really nice job tonight at getting into the attacking third and creating opportunities and making the game difficult on Thousand Oaks," said Dons coach Todd Heil. "It's going to get a little tougher this Friday with De La Salle at 12:30 out at UCSB."

In addition to De La Salle, the Dons play Bellarmine Prep and San Diego-San Marcos on Saturday in the College Cup High School Showcase. The Saturday games are at Noon and 3 p.m. at San Marcos High.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 