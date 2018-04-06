Juan Fernando Rodriguez of Santa Barbara, 1974-2015

Posted on March 17, 2015 | 8:00 a.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Juan Fernando Rodriguez, 40, passed away unexpectedly on March 9, 2015.

Juan was born and raised on the Westside of Santa Barbara, where he attended Santa Barbara Junior High and attended San Marcos High School.

Juan’s smile always brightened the day along with his mischievous laughter. He liked to play handball and do physical exercise.

He was a beloved son, father, brother and friend, loved by many and loved by all.

He is survived by his parents, Juana and Fernando Rodriguez; his siblings, Misa Sr. (Monica) and Paloma; his daughter, Arleth, who was his heart and soul; his nephews, Gabriel, Misa Jr. and Aiden; his nieces, Bella, Daisy, Laila and Ruby; and plenty of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who love and miss him dearly.

Rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19 and the funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 20, both at Holy Cross Church located on the Mesa.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.