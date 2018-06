Posted on February 27, 2017 | 9:16 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Juan Jose Guadalupe, 13, of Santa Barbara, died Feb. 24, 2017.

There will be a viewing from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, March 3, with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Welch-Ryce-Haider Downtown Chapel.

Funeral mass will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 227 N. Nopal St, Santa Barbara.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.