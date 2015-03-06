Juan José Hernandez of Santa Barbara, 1977-2015

Posted on March 6, 2015 | 12:05 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Juan José Hernandez, 37, of Santa Barbara died at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital on Feb. 26, 2015.

Juan was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, on June 12, 1977. He lived in Santa Barbara for the larger part of his life and was a graduate of San Marcos High School.

Most recently, he was employed at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, and he worked in construction for nearly 15 years.

Juan enjoyed life through laughter and jokes. His interests included bike riding, fishing, and sketching artwork. He was a beloved son, father, brother and friend.

Juan is survived by his parents, Roberto and Juana Hernández; his siblings, Luz Hernández, Roberto Hernández Jr., Hilda Vasquez and Cesar Hernández; and his children, Kristy Hernández, Anthony Hernández, Jayden Hernández and Juanito (Juan José) Hernández.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, March 9 at Holy Cross Church, 1740 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara, followed by interment at Goleta Cemetery, 44 S. San Antonio Road in Santa Barbara.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.