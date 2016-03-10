Juan Jose Olivarria Sr. of Santa Maria, 1921-2016

Posted on March 10, 2016 | 2:45 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

The Lord welcomed home the soul of Juan Jose Olivarria, Sr. Feb. 29, 2016.

Juan was born in Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, Nov. 21, 1921. to Juan and Petra Olivarria.

After the unfortunate death of his father, Mrs. Petra Olivarria took her three children to Cumpas, Sonora to live with her family. Juan excelled in school and was very involved in assisting his mother with a small grocery store.

After graduating from high school as the top student, he returned to the United States and joined the Army Air Corps in 1943. He proudly served in World War II and the Korean Conflict.

Upon being honorably discharged from the service, he married Maria Jesus Medina and began the next phase of his American dream journey.

He worked in all phases of airplane maintenance and eventually became a machinist for General Dynamics, working a total of 45 years in the aerospace industry.

His work brought him to Vandenberg Air Force Base, where he worked until his retirement at the age of 75.

Juan is survived by his five children Juan Olivarria Jr. (Debbie), Carmen Jenkins (Jerry), Margot Lauterio (Steve), Martha Janzen (Tom) and Rebecca Trott; grandchildren Juanito and Gabriel Olivarria, Jason and Chris (Heidi) Jenkins, Laura and Sandi Lauterio, Nicole and Ryan Janzen and Racine Trott; greatgrandchildren Garrett and Maddox Alford and Cameron Jenkins.

Juan was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Maria, and his parents, Juan and Petra Olivarria.

A memorial celebration will be held at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary Saturday, March 19, 2016, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.