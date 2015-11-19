Juan Manuel Gallegos Medrano of Santa Barbara, 1989-2015

Posted on November 19, 2015 | 12:39 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Juan Manuel Gallegos Medrano, 25, of Santa Barbara entered into eternal peace on Nov. 16, 2015.

Juan was born on Nov. 21, 1989, in Santa Barbara, California, and attended local schools.

He is survived by his mother, Lupe Medrano; his children, Leila Gallegos and Emmanuel Gallegos; his brother, Alejandro Gallegos; and his sister, Leilani Hurtado, along with countless other friends and family whom were blessed to know him.

Everyone that knew “Juanito” knew him to be a sweet guy with a heart of gold. He loved listening to music, laughing, being with his family, loved his job delivering for The Salvation Army, and having fun with friends.

He touched the lives of many people with his smile, kind soul, genuine personality, and his trademark sense of humor.

Juan has left a tremendous void and is deeply missed and will be forever.

Friends and family are invited to attend a rosary service that will be held on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015, at 7 p.m., and the funeral Mass that will be celebrated on Monday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m., both at Holy Cross Church, 1740 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara.

Interment will follow immediately after the mass at Carpinteria Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.