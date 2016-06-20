Juan Manuel Garibay, 1952-2016

Posted on June 20, 2016 | 4:05 p.m.

Source: Patti Bickle

Juan “John” Manuel Garibay passed away peacefully the morning of May 12, 2016, surrounded by family and friends at his childhood home in Summerland.

Born June 25, 1952, our beloved John was the second son of Rafael R. and Guadalupe (Morales) Garibay.

He attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel School and Carpinteria High School.

As a young man, John knew he wanted to drive semi-trucks for a living, and during his 46-year career as a driver he worked for many South Coast companies, taking great pride in his work and his trucks.

At the time of his passing, John was employed by Bedrock Building Supplies of Santa Barbara, and he was thankful that company welcomed him into their family as well as for the wonderful support it provided for him and his family.

Those who knew John remember him as a “salt of the earth,” hard-working, true-to-his-word man with a heart of gold and a quick smile.

Alone or with family and friends, John enjoyed the simple pleasures in life and staying active.

While fishing, camping and sports — especially NHRA racing and watching NFL games — were among his favorite things, John had a particular love of barbecue grilling for himself and others.

Along with a great appreciation for Native American art and a keen eye for antiques, John enjoyed working with his hands, drawing detailed sketches, making custom wood picture frames, tending to his garden and even raising pheasants.

An artist at heart, John enjoyed each day to its fullest.

John is survived by his mother, Guadalupe; siblings Rafael III, Rebecca Wilson, Patricia (Richard) Bickle and Julia; uncle Manuel Morales; aunt Naomi Morales; nieces, nephews and cousins of the Dommeyer, Ortegon and Morales families; and many dear friends.

John is predeceased by his father, Rafael, and brother Ernest.

To celebrate John’s life, a memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, followed by a barbecue celebration at 1 p.m. at Toro Canyon Park, 576 Toro Canyon Road in Montecito.