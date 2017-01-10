Juan Manuel Mendez, of Goleta, 1984-2017

Posted on January 10, 2017 | 3:42 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Juan Manuel Mendez, 32, of Goleta, CA, died on Jan. 5, 2017 in Tecate, Baja California, Mexico. Juanito, as he was affectionately called, was born in Santa Barbara, CA on July 1, 1984.

He lived in Goleta for most of his life and attended Isla Vista Elementary School, Goleta Valley Junior High School, Dos Pueblos High School and La Puente High School. He worked as a mechanic with his father for several years. Juanito enjoyed playing sports including soccer, baseball, football and wrestling.

He is survived by his spouse, Cristina Garcia; his daughters, Arianna and Mercedes Mendez; his parents, Juan Mendez and Rosita Lopez; brother, Saúl (Tara) Aguilar; sisters, Connie (Brandon) Burroughs and Juanita (Juan Garcia) Aguilar; niece, Helena Burroughs; and nephews, Anthony Aguilar, Warren Burroughs and William Aguilar.

Memorial donations can be directed to the Juan Manuel Mendez Memorial Fund at: https://www.gofund.me.com/funeral expenses-for-Juanito Mendez.

The Rosary service will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, and funeral mass will be celebrated at noon on Friday, Jan. 13. Both will be held at St. Mark’s University Parish, 6550 Picasso Road, Goleta/Isla Vista. Interment will follow immediately at Goleta Cemetery, 44 S. San Antonio Road, Santa Barbara.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.