Juan Valeriano, 1936-2013

Posted on August 14, 2013 | 9:30 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Juan Valeriano lost his life after a long battle with lung cancer at age 77 on Thursday, August 1, 2013 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

He was a great man who worked hard to help provide for his family so that they could have every opportunity to meet their fullest potential in this country. He was great at making everyone laugh and would give great advice to all who would listen. He was well known in the local community, as someone who would give a friendly smile along his morning walks and would always find time to stop and chat with neighbors and friends.

He was born on June 25, 1936, in Jalisco, Mexico. He spent much of his life raising his family in Santa Barbara, California.

He is predeceased by his son, Juan Valeriano Jr., by four years; an unexpected tragedy that forever changed the lives of everyone in his family. He is survived by his spouse, Olivia, his daughter, four sons and a very large extended family that will miss him greatly.

We want to thank Dr. Taylor, Dr. Wright, their office and medical staff, and the staff at Cottage Hospital for all that they did to help Juan and his family during this rough time.

Rosary services were held August 8, 2013, at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel for his loving family and friends. Mass was held on August 9, 2013, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and burial services were at Calvary Cemetery.