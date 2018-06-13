Juana Albarrán, of Camarillo, formerly of Carpinteria, 1915-2018

Posted on June 13, 2018 | 8:15 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Juana Albarrán, 103, (Doña Juanita, as she was affectionately known), died peacefully in her sleep on the morning of June 9 at her home in Camarillo, CA.

Juanita was born on May 27, 1915, the ninth child of Gabriel Rivera and Bonifacia Garcia, at La Hacienda de la Gavia in the state of Mexico.

Having lost both of her parents at a young age, Juanita took on the tremendous responsibility of caring for her younger sister at the age of 17, a circumstance which instilled qualities in her that would last a life time: selflessness, a strong work ethic, and above all — an unparalleled devotion to her family.

As a young woman working domestic jobs in Mexico City, Juanita developed a culinary gift that is remembered fondly by all those who had the pleasure of tasting her sazón.

It was through her work in Mexico City that she met Feliciana Gonzalez, who would become her mother-in-law after introducing her to her son, Santos G. Albarrán.

Juanita and Santos married at the Parroquia de Tacuba on Jan. 20, 1948. They started a family in Mexico City’s Colonia Cinco de Mayo, where all four of their children were born.

Over the years that followed, Santos’ participation in the Bracero Program resulted in the family’s immigration to Carpinteria, CA. Juanita remained in Carpinteria from 1962-84.

She was a devoted Catholic and active member of St Joseph’s Parish in Carpinteria. Through the Legion of Maria, Juanita visited the sick and elderly in the Carpinteria community.

Through El Club de San Jose, she volunteered endless hours making food and tamales for the annual church festival and other holiday activities. She was respected and revered by her neighborhood, especially by those who knew her from 9th street.

She utilized her wonderful cooking skills to feed many from around the area who she knew needed nourishment, comfort and guidance.

There is no doubt that Doña Juanita’s life was lengthened by the selflessness and love of her daughter Carmen, and son-in-law Stuart, with whom she lived for the last 24 years of her life. We owe them a debt of gratitude for providing her the love and support to live to be 103.

Doña Juanita was a proud and compassionate woman who instilled pride and assurance in her children and grandchildren to never give up, to never let others put you down, y que nunca agachen la cabeza.

Her many consejos will live on through her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who will pass down the many words of wisdom she gifted us and will always cherish her as a beacon of wisdom and guidance.

Doña Juanita is survived by her children: Juan Albarrán, Maria A. Rey (Rubén), Santos Albarrán (Eyevette), and Carmen Swalgen (Stuart).

Her grandchildren: Juan Albarrán (Gretchen), Sergio Albarrán (Wanda), Adriana Rey-Dovgin, Alejandra Albarrán Moses (Ken), Alfonso Albarrán, Santos Albarrán, Carlo Rey, Alicia Cantrell (Dustin), Alina Rey (Max), and Isabela Albarrán.

Her great grandchildren: Leticia Albarrán, Mateo Dovgin, Natalia Dovgin, Sofia Moses, Nicolas Moses, Mila Ruby Rey, and Robin Cantrell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Santos, in 1987.

Rosary service will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 15, and funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 16, both will be held at St. Joseph Chapel, 4691 7th St., Carpinteria.

Interment will take place immediately following at Carpinteria Cemetery, 1501 Cravens Lane. Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.