Juana “Juanita” Lopez of Santa Barbara, 1934-2016

Posted on October 26, 2016 | 4:29 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Juana “Juanita” Lopez, 82, died peacefully at her home in Goleta, CA on Oct. 20, 2016, surrounded by her family.

Juanita was born in Bella Vista, Nayarit, Mexico, on May 6, 1934 and resided in the county of Santa Barbara for over 50 years.

She loved music and her favorite was mariachi music including José Alfredo Jimenez and Vicente Fernandez. Juanita was an exceptional cook who made the best pozole and chile rellenos.

But most of all, Juanita loved being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed.

Juanita is survived by her children: Ana Rosa Aparicio, Cecilio Rios (Sara), Gonzalo Rios (Erica Buenrostro), Juan Rios (Mariana), Jesús Rios (Ana), Alonzo Rios (Nahibe), and Lili Rios (Luis Aguilar); 18 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

The Rosary was held on Tuesday, Oct 25, 2016 at 7 p.m. and the Funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m., both at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Burial was at Goleta Cemetery immediately following the Funeral Mass.

“El Señor te tome en sus brazos”.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.