Juanita Q. Andrade of Santa Barbara, 1927-2014

Posted on November 23, 2014 | 9:55 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Our beautiful mother, Juanita Q. Andrade, began her journey back to God and her mother’s arms on November 15, 2014, after almost four months of surviving a stroke.

Juanita was born in San Gabriel, California, on April 25, 1927, to Amelia Sambrano and Jose M. Quintanar, and was the second of the couple’s five children. She attended San Gabriel Mission School and graduated from Mark Keppel High School in 1943.

She married Jose Abelardo Andrade in 1946. She and Abelardo had three children: Celina, Ron and Suzanne, whom they raised together with Abelardo’s son, Jose Roberto.

A lifelong hard worker, Juanita retired from her position as a psychiatric technician supervisor at Patton State Hospital in 1989 after 27 years of service.

Following Abelardo’s death in 1977, she formed a loving relationship with Arthur Holland, who passed away in 1996.

More than anything, Juanita loved her family, which eventually included eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was a passionate gardener and greatly missed her beautiful rose garden in San Bernardino when illness necessitated a move to Celina’s home in Santa Barbara in 1998. Juanita was truly a model of dignity, responsibility, humbleness, compassion, patience and overwhelming love for all her descendants and extended family.

Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, both parents, two brothers, a sister, and her stepson.

She is survived by her children; Celina Andrade, Ron (Pat) Andrade and Suzanne (John) Vollaire; eight grandchildren: Dino, Emiliano, Sabrina, Lea, Jennifer, Michael, Jacob and David; and 10 great-grandchildren Jennifer, Nino, Celene, Laura, Gabriel, Gabriel Lorenzo, Anthony, Alina, Connor and David Jaryl (DJ). She is also survived by her siblings, Rosemary Vollaire, Louie Quintanar and Anita Chavez, many nieces and nephews, and innumerable family members and friends who loved her dearly.

A memorial Mass will take place at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, 5444 Hollister Ave. in Goleta, at 10 a.m. Dec. 4, 2014. Burial will follow in the Sunrise Urn Garden of the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive, and a reception will follow at Celina’s home, 5038 San Julio Ave. in Santa Barbara.

We extend our deepest appreciation to the wonderful, caring staff at The Californian/Santa Barbara Convalescent Hospital and to the staff of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, all of whom treated her lovingly as if she was their own grandmother.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Juanita’s name to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, 512 E. Gutierrez St., Suite A, Santa Barbara 93103.

Arrangments entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.