Monday, June 4 , 2018, 1:44 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Judge Declines to Release All Names of Animal Rescue Team Complaints

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 4, 2018 | 6:16 p.m.

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge ruled on a motion seeking to quash a defense request for names of people who reported zoning complaints against a Solvang animal rescuer now charged with eight misdemeanor crimes.

Julie Di Sieno, 57, appeared in Judge John McGregor’s courtroom Wednesday for a hearing on motions, including whether Santa Barbara County Planning and Development must reveal the names of people who complained about Animal Rescue Team operations.

Di Sieno’s attorney, Kevin Dubrall, sought records from the county planning staff for zoning complaints regarding the Animal Rescue Team, which Di Sieno operates at 875 Carriage Drive outside Solvang city limits.

County officials opposed the subpoena, filing a motion to quash the request, and adding that the complaints acquired in confidence led to an investigation and proceedings to abate violations found on the defendant’s property.

“Disclosing such information would have a chilling effect on future complaints, which are a prerequisite to an enforcement investigation,”  Deputy County Counsel Danielle Drossel wrote in her motion. 

“As a result, the county would be prevented from investigating potential violations, and actual violations would go undetected and unabated, thereby compromising public health, safety and welfare,” Drossel added.

In his ruling, McGregor agreed that any complaints involving those in the criminal case against Di Sieno could be turned over to the defense attorney, but names of others must remain redacted for now.

In addition to Drossel, an attorney for the neighbors, Lauren Joyce, was on hand to oppose release of names for other complaints. 

Ruling on a different motion filed by Deputy District Attorney Steven Li, the judge agreed to consolidate the two misdemeanor cases against Di Sieno. 

She initially faced two stalking charges and two counts of making criminal threats in the first case filed in December.

Another four misdemeanor charges — unlawful Firearm Act violation of restraining order, possession of a deadly weapon, and two contempt-of-court counts — were filed in late February after DiSieno allegedly failed to turn over firearms as ordered by the judge. 

Following a long-running neighborhood feud involving Animal Rescue Team operations, the criminal case began in October when Di Sieno’s neighbors, the Nohrs, were having dinner on their patio and heard the defendant yelling.

A review of the surveillance video reportedly revealed Di SIeno making animal noises and shouting “Hey, yeah, you up there. You (expletive) liars. Hello? Stop it,” according to the motion of consolidate the cases.

She added, “You’re going down,” and made loud sounds as if imitating gunfire, court documents said.

In January, deputies discovered Di Sieno had not surrendered her firearms as ordered by the judge.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies found a Glock 19 pistol, a Ruger revolver, a pink semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun, a Browning pistol and a tranquilizer rifle, according to court documents.

Hundreds of rounds of ammunition of various caliber also were found, along with a baton similar to those used by law enforcement officers.

The case returns to court April 12, and a trial, estimated to take four days, is tentatively set for later this month.

Di Sieno also was arrested in late March following an allegation she assaulted a neighbor with her vehicle by driving her truck toward him and striking the man on the shoulder with the side mirror of her vehicle. Video evidence and witness statements corroborated the victim’s report, the Sheriff’s Department said.

No charges have been filed in that case, but Di Sieno was ordered to appear in court in late April.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 