Tuesday, August 7 , 2018, 12:04 am | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Judge Delays Trial for Three Alleged MS-13 Defendants Facing Lesser Charges

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 6, 2018 | 10:08 p.m.

This month’s trial for two men indicted on lesser charges in connection with a series of slayings in the Santa Maria Valley has been delayed due to the addition of a third defendant.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge John McGregor granted the delay Monday after a request from defense attorney Patty Dark, who was assigned to represent Jose Wilfredo Abarca Soriano, in mid-June.

Her client was extradited from Virginia and arrived in Santa Barbara County in the spring, although he had been named in the Santa Barbara County Criminal Grand Jury indictment handed down in July 2016.

He and two others make up the smaller case where they face conspiracy charges. A dozen defendants remain in the larger case  alleging involvement in 10 murders and other crimes.

During Monday’s hearing defense attorney Gary Dunlap opposed the delay on behalf of his client, Rafael Lainez Castro. 

“That’s unacceptable to Mr. Castro and I think that is a violation of his basic constitutional rights,” Dunlap said.

The third defense attorney, Harold Mesick, who represents Jose Mejia Orellana, did not oppose the delay. 

“Mr. Castro is entitled to have his case resolved or litigated,” Dunlap added.

The defense attorney claimed his client had no connection to Dark, a statement Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen disputed, saying there were both direct and indirect links between the defendants. 

McGregor said he believed good cause exists to grant the delay for the trial, which had been set to start Aug. 27, noting the law in multiple-defendant cases says what’s good for one is good for all.

Dunlap’s client had only waived time through mid-September. 

The judge granted the delay through October, noting it was beyond the time waiver Dunlap’s client had provided for his right to a speedy trial. 

However, the statute indicates a delay could be granted as long as it was within a reasonable time, McGregor said.

“This is a case that is a large complicated case and it is being reviewed by the court on a monthly basis,” McGregor added.

The case will return to court Aug. 17

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 