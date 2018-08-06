Judge Delays Trial for Three Alleged MS-13 Defendants Facing Lesser Charges

This month’s trial for two men indicted on lesser charges in connection with a series of slayings in the Santa Maria Valley has been delayed due to the addition of a third defendant.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge John McGregor granted the delay Monday after a request from defense attorney Patty Dark, who was assigned to represent Jose Wilfredo Abarca Soriano, in mid-June.

Her client was extradited from Virginia and arrived in Santa Barbara County in the spring, although he had been named in the Santa Barbara County Criminal Grand Jury indictment handed down in July 2016.

He and two others make up the smaller case where they face conspiracy charges. A dozen defendants remain in the larger case alleging involvement in 10 murders and other crimes.

During Monday’s hearing defense attorney Gary Dunlap opposed the delay on behalf of his client, Rafael Lainez Castro.

“That’s unacceptable to Mr. Castro and I think that is a violation of his basic constitutional rights,” Dunlap said.

The third defense attorney, Harold Mesick, who represents Jose Mejia Orellana, did not oppose the delay.

“Mr. Castro is entitled to have his case resolved or litigated,” Dunlap added.

The defense attorney claimed his client had no connection to Dark, a statement Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen disputed, saying there were both direct and indirect links between the defendants.

McGregor said he believed good cause exists to grant the delay for the trial, which had been set to start Aug. 27, noting the law in multiple-defendant cases says what’s good for one is good for all.

Dunlap’s client had only waived time through mid-September.

The judge granted the delay through October, noting it was beyond the time waiver Dunlap’s client had provided for his right to a speedy trial.

However, the statute indicates a delay could be granted as long as it was within a reasonable time, McGregor said.

“This is a case that is a large complicated case and it is being reviewed by the court on a monthly basis,” McGregor added.

The case will return to court Aug. 17

