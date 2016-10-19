Judge Deliberating Fate of Santa Maria Teen Charged With Killing Her Baby

Judge Arthur Garcia told those involved in the case to return Friday afternoon for a likely verdict

A Santa Maria Juvenile Court judge is deliberating the fate of a 15-year-old girl charged with fatally stabbing a baby boy upon his home birth earlier this year,

After hearing closing arguments from defense and prosecuting attorneys, Judge Arthur Garcia told those involved in the case to return Friday afternoon for a likely verdict in the trial that began Oct. 4.

The girl, referred to as Maribel S. due to her age, is charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon — a broccoli knife — in the death of a newborn baby boy Jan. 17.

“This was an intentional killing by the minor who was aware of what she was doing,” Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Karapetian said.

According to authorities, Marian Regional Medical Center staff alerted police that the girl had recently given birth, telling officers the baby’s whereabouts were unknown.

The body of the baby was found in a plastic bag stuffed behind shoes in a bathroom vanity of her family’s apartment.

An autopsy revealed the baby was alive at birth, and Maribel mentioned seeing the child breathing, Karapetian said.

“She also talked about how baby Anthony’s feet and arms were moving,” Karapetian said. “He was kicking.”

The infant had a deep cut on its neck in addition to other injuries. Medical experts testified the cut to the neck was a downward slice delivered with a forceful motion, Karapetian said.

“She chose a part of baby Anthony that was most susceptible to injury that would lead to death,” Karapetian said, adding the girl specifically asked her brother to hand a sharp weapon through a crack in the bathroom door.

The fact the girl tried to clean up after the bathroom birth is evidence of her conscious awareness of what she was doing and her guilt, Karapetian said.

Defense attorney Lea Villegas said the girl, who was born in the United States, has abandonment issues after being left to grow up in Mexico with relatives for several years. While living there, Maribel was physically and sexually abused by relatives, the defense attorney added.

“Just because you cannot see the damage done to this girl’s mind doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist,” Villegas said, adding the girl has been treated for major depression and psychosis while incarcerated in Santa Maria Juvenile Hall.

The trauma she experienced as a young girl contributed to her denial about the pregnancy, the defense attorney said.

“One of the classic characteristics of pregnancy denial is feeling the symptoms and writing them off,” Villegas added.

The defense attorney also challenged methods police used when interviewing the girl, with Villegas referring to it as an interrogation.

“They’ve got a theory and they’re going to make her admit to it,” Villegas said. “It doesn’t matter what she says.”

In her attempts to prove the girl wasn’t in denial, Karapetian presented evidence from the girl’s cell phone showing multiple Internet searches on five different days about how to induce a miscarriage.

But the defense attorney said the search history is not proof beyond a reasonable doubt that the girl knew she was pregnant.

“What we have are searches that are open to interpretation,” Villegas said.

Also obtained from the girl’s cell phone were pictures including one showing her in the “proud pregnancy pose,” another indication she new she was pregnant, Karapetian said.

Villegas told the judge he could find the girl not guilty of murder by determining a mental impairment negated an intent to kill or finding the cut to the baby’s neck was accidental.

She also suggested the judge should consider a lesser charge such as involuntary manslaughter

“The reality is we don’t know what happened in that bathroom,” Villegas said.

Karapetian told the judge that the evidence in the case does not show the injuries were accidental, adding she believes an appropriate charge is first-degree or second-degree murder.

“She took baby Anthony’s life and death into her own hands,” Karapetian said, adding that Maribel being afraid of her family finding out she was pregnant was not a legal excuse for killing.

