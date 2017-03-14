Friday, June 1 , 2018, 8:45 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

After Pleas From Victim’s Wife, Judge Denies Bail Reduction For Orcutt Homicide Suspect

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 14, 2017 | 4:59 p.m.

After an emotional plea from the Orcutt shooting victim’s widow Tuesday, a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge denied a request to reduce bail for a woman arrested in connection with the death of Anthony “Tony” San Juan.

Defense attorney David Bixby requested the hearing for Mayra Perez, 29, seeking that she be released on her own recognizance or have her bail, now set at $500,000, reduced.

Perez and her husband, Jonathan David Highley, 35, were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 43-year-old San Juan behind Elmer’s bar in Old Town Orcutt March 4.

Highley, who is represented by Mark Owens, is accused of wielding the gun that killed San Juan while Perez has been charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Sara San Juan, wife of the shooting victim and mother of their two children, opposed any bail reduction.

“If we’re here today to talk about what’s best for the children, then I would like to take this moment to talk on behalf of my family, whose life will never be the same,” Sara San Juan said while crying. “My best friend is gone,” she added. “My children are desperately trying to understand their loss.”

His parents have lost a son and the devastated community rallied around the family of the St. Joseph High School graduate, Sara San Juan said. 

“Nothing can help me understand your choices,” she added. “Your decision that night was a terrible one and we will all suffer for the rest of our lives.”

The temporary discomfort Perez has felt in jail since her arrest is not sufficient considering the lifelong impact on San Juan’s family and friends, Sara San Juan said, calling for the defendants to remain in jail until a verdict has been reached. 

“You should not be able to be free. You should have to feel the pain and consequences of your actions,” she said, pleading with Judge Gustavo Lavayen “to consider the immense pain and sadness … and all of the heartache their actions causes.”

Before Sara San Juan spoke, Perez’s defense attorney noted his client is the mother of four young children and does not pose a risk to public safety. 

“There’s never been a time in their lives where they have not been with her,” Bixby said.

He urged the judge to consider the broader issue of the children, who have been placed in foster care until a relative can take custody of them. 

“Nonetheless the trauma upon the children under these circumstances is something I am hoping this court will consider,” Bixby said. 

Perez has no criminal record and is not a flight risk, her attorney noted. 

While the defense disputes some of the preliminary facts in the case, Bixby said Perez’s involvement came after the shooting when she responded to her drunk husband’s middle-of-the-night call.

“It’s really not a case where there was an intention to violate the law or anything like that,” Bixby said. “It was really more of an emotional husband and wife kind of thing where she came back from Merced because her husband called her up on a garbled telephone call.

“Very tragic situation, incredibly tragic situation,” Bixby said.

Bail for the allegation of being an accessory after the fact typically would be $20,000, but is higher due to the connection with a homicide. 

Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson opposed the change in bail for Perez, noting Perez drove back from Merced in San Joaquin Valley with her children in the middle of night to assist Highley.

Additionally, Perez’s immigration status means that if Perez is released early she could be taken into the custody of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement before she faces trial on the charge, Nudson said.

After rejecting the bail change for Perez, the judge agreed to continue the arraignment to April 26.

Highley’s attorney did not request bail reduction so the defendant continues to be held in custody in lieu of $2 million bail.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

