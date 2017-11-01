Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 4:53 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Judge Denies Change-of-Venue Motion for Case Involving Toddler Death

Sean Michael Kothe, 26, is facing murder and other charges in death of 18-month-old Delilah Cassio-Molina

A request by Sean Michael Kothe, above, to have his murder trial moved out of Santa Barbara County was rejected Wednesday by a Superior Court judge. Click to view larger
A request by Sean Michael Kothe, above, to have his murder trial moved out of Santa Barbara County was rejected Wednesday by a Superior Court judge.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk file photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 1, 2017 | 6:25 p.m.

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge on Wednesday denied a request by an Orcutt man charged with killing a toddler to move his trial to another county. 

Judge Gustavo Lavayen ruled against the change-of-venue of motion filed by the attorney representing Sean Michael Kothe, 26.

Kothe was arrested in June 2016 after his girlfriend, Jackeline Molina-Rodriguez of Oceano, showed up at Marian Regional Medical Center with her 18-month-old daughter, Delilah Cassio-Molina.

The girl died two days later at a Madera children’s hospital.

Kothe, who is represented by attorney Steven Andrade, has been charged with felony murder and assault on a child causing death.

He also faces two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a child in his care or custody, stemming from incidents occurring on or about May 5, 2016, and June 23, 2016.

Andrade argued that Kothe’s trial should be held elsewhere, alleging media coverage of “slandering” Kothe and harming his right to a fair trial.

“For the reasons stated in the motion, I think it would be very difficult to obtain a fair and impartial trial in this county,” Andrade said. “But we are not adverse to trying if the court deems it appropriate.”

The District Attorney’s Office opposed the change-of-venue motion, calling media reports neutral and not sensational. 

“Rather, most of those press clippings just recount what happened in court,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Gresser said.

She noted the defense motion did not spell out factors supporting a change of venue.

The judge said the fact the victim was a young child would be a factor no matter where the case is tried.

“So I don’t think that factor requires a change of venue,” the judge said. 

The nature and gravity of the offense potentially could support a change of venue, the judge said, but added that factor alone is not sufficient for moving the trial.

Lavayen also noted the case had received extensive media coverage.

“I think it has been primarily, if not entirely, accurate,” he said.

However, Lavayen left open the possibility for reconsideration during jury selection, saying he denied the motion “at this time.”

Kothe, who remains in custody of the Santa Barbara County Jail, was ordered to return to court Dec. 13.

The trial has been scheduled to start Jan. 16. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 