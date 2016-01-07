Monday, April 2 , 2018, 2:40 pm | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Baseball

Judge Dismisses One Special Circumstance, Keeps Another in Lompoc Murder Case

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 7, 2016 | 9:42 p.m.
Clay Martin Burt Murray
Clay Martin Burt Murray

A Santa Barbara Superior Court judge has agreed to dismiss one special circumstance related to kidnapping while keeping another involving robbery in the case of a Lompoc man charged with murder.

Clay Martin Burt Murray, 64, was arrested in October 2014 on a murder charge after he allegedly fatally shot Rebecca Maxine Yap, 37, at a home in the 300 block of North Daisy Street in Lompoc.

Yap’s last known address was in Santa Maria.

Before she died, the victim reportedly told officers that Murray was the person who shot her in the abdomen.

In this week’s hearing in Santa Maria, the defense had challenged whether sufficient evidence existed to keep special circumstances of kidnap and robbery.

Judge Gustavo Lavayen dismissed the allegation related to kidnapping but kept the special circumstance related to committing murder during the commission of a robbery, according to Stephen Foley, supervising deputy district attorney

The hearing Wednesday included playing a video from the crime. 

A trial is tentatively set for Feb. 1, but the attorneys and defendant — who is represented by Ventura attorney Joseph Lax — are scheduled to return Jan. 27 to confirm whether all sides are ready to proceed.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 