Judge Eugene ‘Gene’ Lewis Huseman of Lompoc, 1932-2017

Source: Starbuck-Lind Mortuary

Retired Honorable Eugene “Gene” Lewis Huseman, a much admired and revered Legal Eagle and Santa Barbara Superior Court judge of many years, has graduated from “Life” and received his wings.

He entered The Kingdom of Eternal Life and Peace on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at the age of 84.

He was the first of three children born to Louis Curtis and Irene Lewis Huseman at the St. Francis Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, on Dec. 17, 1932.



He graduated from Lompoc High School in 1951 and was inducted into the Lompoc High School Alumni Association “Hall of Fame” in 1995. He was an accomplished high school athlete (Football Captain, Basketball and Baseball).

He attended Allan Hancock College from 1952 to 1954, (honored as a Distinguished Alumni in 2000), California State Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo, California, Hastings College of Law, San Francisco, California from 1955 to 1957, inducted into the U.S. Army in 1957-1959.

He was admitted to California Bar in 1957, J.D. while serving in the Army of the United States JAG Office in Fort Riley, Kansas. He was Deputy District Attorney of Santa Barbara County from 1959-1961. Huseman & Huseman, Attorneys at Law, a private practice in Lompoc from 1961 to 1979.

Gene was the first elected, presiding/sole Lompoc Municipal Court Judge in 1979, (succeeding Judge Terrill F. Cox), prior to court consolidation.

He became a Superior Court Judge in February of 1995. He was elected November 7, 1998, for term commencing Jan. 8, 1979, (oath same day) and reelected in 1984, 1990 and 1996 (unopposed). He was an assigned judge (Rent-A-Judge) from 2005 to 2015.

Gene was an active member of the Vikings Club of Solvang, Charter and 59-year member of the Lompoc Elks Club, Rotary International, Historical Society Member, Lompoc Museum, Vaqueros De Los Ranchos, Santa Barbara Trail Riders, HODAR (Husband of a DAR).



Judge Gene was reluctant to retire and leave the bench due to his unwavering concern for and commitment to the community of Lompoc. The Sterling Standards that he set for judicial temperament and court room humor and demeanor are legendary. He absolutely refused to discontinue accepting assignments until punitive limitations were firmly asserted by domestic management.

He was an avid world traveler and enjoyed traveling frequently and in a grand manner. Subsequent to a lengthy decline of health, he blossomed and thrived during the last year at the Meridan of Lompoc, made new friends and renewed old acquaintances. He clearly garnered the attention and admiration of many.



The path to realization of his legal ambitions began the day he defied his uncles Ray and Ralph Lewis in the family owned bean field. He punctuated his defiant and sternly delivered remarks regarding their obtuse and unacceptable standards of weed removal. He simultaneously turned the “hoe” into an airborne weapon.

While “outstanding in his field,” he made a career decision, passionately and promptly resigned from his current position, requested severance pay, marched down Sweeney Road to Lompoc and never looked back. The rest is history!



He is preceded in death by his father in 1955 and mother in 1992, and brother, Louis Gordon Huseman, in 1983.

He is survived by wife of 35 years, Carolyn “Sue” Huseman; daughters Sara Irene Kerscher (Tom), Yorba Linda, California, Susan Lynne Huseman, Bakersfield, California; step-daughter, Nanette Mendez, Lompoc, California.

He also leaves behind granddaughters Kayla, Julia and Alyssa; his brother, James L. Huseman,; nephew Mike Huseman (Emma) of San Francisco, California, niece Adrienne Coen (Rob) Chico, California, and extra special cousin Betty Lewis.



A Celebration of Gene’s “Retirement from Life” will occur at the Lompoc Veteran’s Memorial Building on Saturday, May 27, 2017, at 2 p.m. Friends, family, colleagues, admirers, classmates, etc. are invited to attend and participate.



In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Lompoc Historical Society, Veteran’s Memorial Building, Museum War Memorial Restoration Project or community charity of your choice.

