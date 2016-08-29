Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 5:26 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Judge OKs New Charge in Murder Case Against Ex-Hancock College Athletes

Inclusion of special circumstance makes defendants eligible for life in prison without parole if convicted

Attorney Michael Scott, right, sits next to his client, Lavell White, in a Santa Maria courtroom on Monday. White and co-defendant Ali Mohammed are charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Terence Richardson. A judge on Monday allowed the addition of a special circumstance in the case, which could make the pair eligible for life in prison without possiblity of parole if convicted. Click to view larger
Attorney Michael Scott, right, sits next to his client, Lavell White, in a Santa Maria courtroom on Monday. White and co-defendant Ali Mohammed are charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Terence Richardson. A judge on Monday allowed the addition of a special circumstance in the case, which could make the pair eligible for life in prison without possiblity of parole if convicted. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 29, 2016 | 9:37 p.m.

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge on Monday agreed to add a special circumstance to the murder charges faced by two former Allan Hancock College basketball players following a fatal shooting.

Judge James Voysey ruled in favor of Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Savrnoch’s motion seeking to include a special circumstance that the killing of Terence Richardson, 23, was committed during an attempted robbery in December 2014.

Defendants Ali Abdul Mohammed and Lavell Calvin White already face murder and burglary charges stemming from the shooting near Bradley Road and Jones Street.

The new charge comes months after a preliminary hearing and near the planned start of the trial.

In the months since the preliminary hearing, Savrnoch has taken over the case after the previous prosecutor was appointed San Luis Obispo County Superior Court commissioner.

Savrnoch argued that evidence presented during the preliminary hearing supported the special circumstance. 

Voysey agreed.

“The only thing a court cannot do is charge something that is not proved at preliminary hearing,” Voysey said. “In the court’s evaluation of the transcript, which I’ve read very carefully, there’s no doubt this was a drug rip-off, set up in advance by both the defendants.” Voysey said. “Mr. Mohammed put a gun to the victim’s head, and said, ‘Give me all you got.’

“And it turned south. There was resistance. There was a shooting. Somebody died,” the judge added, saying including the special circumstance is not a violation of the defendants’ due process or constitutional rights.

Defense attorneys — Michael Scott for White and Lori Pedego for Mohammed — argued against allowing the eleventh-hour addition of a special circumstance.

During the preliminary hearing, the defense attorneys did not have a chance to ask questions relevant to the special circumstance, Scott added.

“By granting this amendment, adding this charge that did not exist before, my client was denied his right to have a preliminary hearing on that,” Scott added. 

Scott, a longtime defense attorney, said this is the only time he can recall prosecutors seeking to add a special circumstance after the preliminary hearing.

Including a special circumstance means the defendants, if found guilty, will face a possible sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. 

Scott said he intends to appeal the judge’s ruling allowing the special circumstance to be added. 

Additionally, defense attorneys are expected to file a motion seeking dismissal of the special circumstance. 

Near the end of the hearing Monday, both defendants denied the special circumstance, which will be included in their previous not-guilty pleas.

The defendants, who remain in custody of the Santa Barbara County Jail, were told to return to court Sept. 19.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 