Judge Orders Stinchfield to Trial in Alleged ‘Hate Crime’ Attacks

Santa Barbara man, accused of beating and sexually assaulting two gay women in his home, faces 13 felony charges

After an intense preliminary hearing, a Superior Court Judge on Wednesday ordered that the man accused of assault to commit rape and the false imprisonment of two gay women face trial.

Michael John Stinchfield, 55, has pleaded not guilty to the 13 felony charges related to a violent incident in November in which he allegedly beat and sexually assaulted the two women in his home.

Prosecutors are terming it a hate crime, and called several Santa Barbara police officers to the stand during the preliminary hearing Tuesday and Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched to Stinchfield’s home on the 1700 block of Garden Street just before 5 a.m. Nov. 2 to a report of a disturbance in progress.

When they arrived, two women were seen running out of the house, one of whom was screaming, and both had visible injuries, according to police.

The women told officers that Stinchfield attacked them with a bat, held them against their will for several hours, and sexually assaulted them.

Stinchfield was taken into custody and later booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, where he has been held without bail.

Prosecutors have charged him with assault with intent to commit rape, sexual battery by restraint, dissuading a witness by force or threat, criminal threats, false imprisonment by violence, and assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury with a weapon.

According to testimony by police officers who responded to the scene and interviewed both women and Stinchfield, the three had met each other about a month before the incident.

Wednesday morning, Det. Michael Claytor continued his testimony and recounted his interview with Stinchfield.

On Nov. 1, Stinchfield was driving past Alameda Park on Garden Street when he saw the two women that the media have been asked to refer to Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2.

He invited them to his house nearby where they drank, he played guitar and they went into the hot tub.

Apparently Stinchfield was interested in one of the women and believed the other was controlling of his interest, and he was “frustrated” when they wanted to leave, Claytor said.

Stinchfield then grabbed the baseball bat to “detain” them, which made the women scared and scream, Claytor testified.

“He used it like a police baton” to “poke at them” and then to “whack” them, Claytor said.

Stinchfield also is accused of hitting one of the women with a guitar strap and punching and choking her.

Stinchfield said he took the women to the bathroom when they asked to go – where he got angry and shattered the toilet’s water tank with the bat – and then back to the living room where he attempted to solicit sex with them three times.

At this point, Stinchfield was naked and still armed with the bat, and he was able to convince the women to “masturbate him” and “play with his testicles,” Claytor said.

In Stinchfield’s words, “When I was about to have fun, the cops arrived,” Claytor recounted.

Police responded to a disturbance call and called Stinchfield’s home phone and rang the doorbell when they arrived.

Stinchfield’s attorney, Steve Balash, asked Claytor during cross examination if his client had broken down crying during the interview and talked about being in and out of mental institutions for years, which Claytor confirmed.

Stinchfield believed at one point that the women wanted to have sex with him, and that in his own house, he thought of himself as a police officer, Claytor testified.

“He thought it would look bad for him if (the women) left,” he said.

Anderson said there was a strong suspicion that the crimes as alleged were committed, and it was the defendant who committed them, so ordered Stinchfield to stand trial.

His arraignment is scheduled for April 12.

