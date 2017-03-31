Monday, April 16 , 2018, 4:19 pm | Fair and Breezy 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Judge Reduces Charges For Santa Maria Valley Men Accused of Real Estate Fraud

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 31, 2017 | 11:38 a.m.

Questioning who was victimized, a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge reduced real estate fraud charges against two Santa Maria Valley men and urged attorneys on both sides to work out a settlement.

Judge Timothy Staffel made his comments at the end of the Thursday’s preliminary hearing for Angelo Naemi and Steve Gonzales.

“I’m looking for a victim. I’m looking for an amount … and I’m not seeing that,” Staffel said.

Naemi, 36, was arrested for suspicion of five counts of grand theft by false pretenses, and one count of conspiracy to commit grand theft. 

Gonzales, 61, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit grand theft.

The complaint also includes special allegations for aggravated white collar crime and excessive losses.

However, after the preliminary hearing, Staffel dropped one charge against Naemi and reduced others from felonies to misdemeanors.

Charges against the men were filed in December.

“The complaint alleges that Naemi, a real estate salesperson, and Gonzales, a real estate broker, conspired to falsify documents in association with numerous short sale transactions,” the District Attorney’s Office said in announcing the charges. “Their actions allegedly resulted in a loss to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac of over $500,000.”

The original allegations stem from deals spanning between 2012 and 2015 involving properties on the 1200 block of East Fesler Street and 1600 block of Chadwell Drive in Santa Maria, 800 block of West Fir Avenue in Lompoc, 300 block of Price Ranch Road in Los Alamos and the 500 block of Dawn Drive in Buellton. 

While the acts may have violated regulations, Staffel questioned whether they were criminal acts.. 

“Are the homeowners unhappy?” Staffed asked. 

“The homeowners are not complaining to the best of my knowledge,” Deputy District Attorney Casey Nelson said. 

Staffel told the attorneys to seriously negotiate the case to reach a settlement before the case heads to trial. The compromise could include refunding commissions made on the deals and an agreement not to do questionable transactions. 

Outside the courtroom defense attorney Michael Scott, who represents Naemi, said Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac signed off on the transactions and did their own appraisals. 

Scott welcomed the ruling.

“I think it was a good result. It was a triple rather than a home run but it was a good result,” Scott said. “I think the judge did the right thing to reduce it to a misdemeanor and ultimately nothing was lost.”

Defense attorney Stephen Anderson noted his client is a well-respected real estate broker.

“The testimony here was never a seller, nobody was defrauded. Not a dollar,” Anderson added. 

Insurance covered any potential losses from the short-sale transactions, Anderson said.

Gonzales became sole owner of CornerStone Real Estate in Santa Maria in 2012 while Naemi was listed as a sales associate with the firm. 

CornerStone is now known as Champion Real Estate and has moved to Orcutt, with Gonzales listed on its website as the owner/broker.

The case is scheduled to return to court May 2.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 