Santa Maria Judge Rejects Defense Attorney Challenge to Gang Conspiracy Charges In MS-13 Case

Attorneys in a 12-defendant case connected to the MS-13 international criminal gang argued about gang conspiracy allegations in Santa Barbara County Superior Court Friday, with a judge ruling the charges would stand.

The case is connected to 10 homicides and other crimes in the Santa Maria Valley, and the 12 defendants appeared in a Santa Maria courtroom before Judge John McGregor for a case management conference and hearing on some matters.

However, McGregor delayed ruling on two motions — one about using pseudonyms in a November hearing about motions challenging evidence and another seeking to close the courtroom for those hearings, a step that would be highly unusual.

The case stems from the multiple-agency Operation Matador that later led to Santa Barbara County Criminal Grand Jury indictments in 2016 alleging the dozen defendants had roles in 10 killings in the Santa Maria Valley plus other crimes. The defendants allegedly have ties to the violent international criminal gang known as MS-13.

On Friday, the judge heard from defense attorney Tom Allen, who had challenged why his client had been charged with criminal street gang conspiracy; other defense attorneys joined his objection.

Allen contended the charge was overbroad, unconstitutional, and applied to anyone who belonged to a certain group.

“It’s merely guilt by association of the alleged membership in an organization,” said Allen, who represents Emedalio Bonilla Mejia.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Kelly Scott disagreed, saying the criminal street gang conspiracy charge expanded the scope of liability for defendants, but does not punish them for simple membership.

Gang-related crimes became “such a serious public safety issue” that the voters enacted the criminal street gang conspiracy to expand the traditional conspiracy law, Scott added.

McGregor ruled against the defense, and noted that Allen’s client and others were charged with murders and a criminal street gang conspiracy related to those killings.

The defendants “are alleged to have promoted, furthered and assisted both in the felony conduct and that felony,” the judge said.

Allen also said Senate Bill 1437, awaiting Gov. Jerry Brown’s signature or rejection, could affect the case. That bill would change the law for accomplice liability in felony murder cases.

“Nobody knows what effect it’s going to have on these other cases and how it’s going to be interpreted,” Allen said.

However, the judge said he would not comment on pending legislation.

In an earlier hearing involving three defendants charged with lesser crimes, the judge set a tentative date for the trial to start Oct. 22..

However, defense attorney Patty Dark, who represents Jose Wilfredo Abarca Soriano, said she expected to file a motion to continue the trial.

Dark’s client arrived in Santa Barbara County a few months ago, so she is the newest attorney on the complex case that involves 4,000 pages of grand jury testimony.

