Judge Rejects Effort to Stop Gaviota Coastal Trail Alliance From Being Part of Lawsuit

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Coleen Sterne, on Dec. 13, rejected a motion by the Hollister Ranch Owners Association to dismiss the advocacy organization Gaviota Coastal Trail Alliance (GCTA) from a lawsuit concerning public access to a portion of Hollister Ranch.

Judge Sterne ruled that the Trails Alliance had standing to participate in the lawsuit because it had an interest in the litigation and proposed settlement agreement as the judge had previously ruled in August 2018.

Sterne rejected all other elements of Hollister’s “Demurrer” and ruled the alliance could pursue all of its claims and defenses to the proposed settlement agreement and in any ensuring litigation.

“The public’s interest in gaining access to the coastline by Hollister Ranch will continue to be represented by the Gaviota Coastal Trail Alliance,” said GCTA Counsel Marc Chytilo.

“This ruling represents another failed effort by Hollister Ranch to maintain their private use of the public lands along the Hollister Ranch coastline,” he said. “The state tidelands are owned by and for the people of California, not an elite few.

“The California Constitution and Coastal Act mandate public access to this coastline and we will not be deterred.”

The case will next be in court at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 14, for a hearing on the fairness of a proposed settlement agreement between Hollister Ranch and the California Coastal Commission.

After Judge Sterne expressed concern in May that the public should have an opportunity to participate in the court’s review of the fairness of the proposed Settlement Agreement, the GCTA formed from the Gaviota Coast Conservancy, California Coastal Protection Network, Santa Barbara County Trails Council and COASTWALK/California Coastal Trail Association and successfully intervened in that case in August.

All parties have submitted extensive briefing and the fairness of the Settlement Agreement will be decided on Jan. 14 in Judge Sterne’s courtroom.

In other news, the Coastal Commission, on Dec. 14, held an informational hearing addressing the agency’s plans to revise the 1982 Hollister Ranch Coastal Access Program, as directed by Gov. Jerry Brown in his September veto message for AB 2534, a bill authored by Assemblymember Monique Limon.

For background on the Coastal Commission process, the staff report can be found at https://www.coastal.ca.gov/meetings/agenda/#/2018/12. Videos of the hearing are archived at http://cal-span.org/static/meetings-CCC.php.

During the hearing, a number of Hollister Ranch owners argued the Coastal Commission should not pursue public access, while others asked to be involved in the commission’s stakeholder process.

Although the commission took no action on the informational item, Chair Dayna Bochco and other commissioners restated their commitment to secure public access to the Hollister Ranch coastline, saying the coast belongs to everyone.

The Coastal Commission is a member of an inter-agency working group (California Coastal Conservancy, State Lands Commission, State Parks) to develop an updated access plan. A stakeholder process is in development, and a public workshop will be convened in Santa Barbara in March 2019.



The Gaviota Coastal Trail Alliance is an association of nonprofit groups dedicated to opening Gaviota Coast beaches for equitable public use and completing the California Coastal Trail.

— Marc Chytilo for Gaviota Coastal Trail Alliance.