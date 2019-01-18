Judge Issues Warrant as Precaution Against Alleged MS-13 Defendant Also Facing Federal Charges

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge has issued a no-bail bench warrant for Santa Maria homicide defendant Emedalio Bonilla-Mejia since he has been transferred to federal custody for charges linked to killings and other crimes in Ohio.

Judge John McGregor also severed the case of Bonilla-Mejia, 30, from the other 11 defendants facing murder and other charges that law enforcement officials say involved a violent international gang known as MS-13.

The arrests of the defendants occurred in March 2016 in a multiagency effort dubbed Operation Matador led by the Santa Maria Police Department. The defendants have been linked to 10 homicides and 14 attempted murders in the Santa Maria Valley.

McGregor’s rulings occurred as the 11 defendants and 12 defense attorneys appeared in court Friday morning when the judge also announced that he intended to close the courtroom for some hearings early next month.

At the request of the prosecution team led by Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen, McGregor issued a bench warrant for Bonilla-Mejia on Friday as a precaution.

In mid-December, the defendant, who had been in the Santa Barbara County Jail, was taken into federal custody in connection with a case in Ohio’s Southern District.

Bonilla-Mejia was one of 23 people alleged to be members and associates of the Columbus clique of MS-13 in what federal officials called a racketeering conspiracy case, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The federal grand jury indictment from February 2018 alleged five murders as well as attempted murder, extortion, money laundering, drug trafficking,, witness intimidation and more.

Bonilla-Mejia faces five federal charges, some of which make him eligible for the death penalty if convicted. He also has been charged with 49 counts in the Santa Maria case.

Bramsen argued that a warrant was necessary to ensure that Bonilla-Mejia remained in custody despite the outcome of the federal case.

Defense attorney Tom Allen argued against the prosecution motion, leading to several testy exchanges between him and the judge.

With his client’s chair empty, Allen said Bonilla-Mejia was involuntarily removed from county jail and placed in federal custody. The defense attorney also alleged that the District Attorney’s Office agreed to his client’s transfer to federal custody.

“To me, it’s a flagrant interference between an attorney and his client,” Allen said, adding that he has been severely hampered in his efforts to represent Bonilla-Mejia since the attorney can’t turn to ask his client a question.

Noting that Bonilla-Mejia now has been indicted by two grand juries in separate cases, Bramsen said the fault for the situation rests with the defendant's conduct.

“That’s the reason he’s not here, plain and simple,” Bramsen said.

The judge asked how long the federal case might take.

“It could be two years or 10 years. We don’t know. It’s out of the state’s control,” Bramsen said.

At Bramsen’s request, the judge also agreed that there had not been prosecutorial misconduct as alleged by Allen.

In making his ruling to sever the case, McGregor said he had to consider the administration of justice and protection of other defendant’s rights.

Later, the judge issued a mixed ruling — agreeing some motions would be heard in a public hearing set to begin at 9 a.m. Feb. 4. However, hearings related to probable cause, or evidence, and other issues would occur in a closed session, McGregor said.

So far, most of the evidence has remained secret since court officials have sealed grand jury transcripts.

From comments made in court Friday, defense attorneys apparently will challenge cell tower data, wire tapping information amid other evidence.

The judge also vacated a May 20 trial date as all defendants now have waived time for a trial through 2019.

