Judge Rules Human-Trafficking Suspect Should Go to Trial

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | May 30, 2016 | 3:16 p.m.

A man accused of human-trafficking two females will be tried on the charges, a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge ruled last week.

The preliminary hearing for Marcale Emon Alexander, who is from the Bakersfield area, occurred before Judge John McGregor, who determined that enough evidence exists to hold the defendant to answer to the charges.

Alexander, 33, is charged with human trafficking of a minor by force or duress, pandering of a minor 16 years of age, human trafficking to commit another crime, and pandering by procuring.

He also faces a special allegation that the serious or violent felony will require registration on the sex offense registry, and that the charges make him ineligible to serve his sentence in county jail if convicted. 

One victim, identified as Jane Doe No. 1 in the complaint, was 16 years old at the time Alexander allegedly served as her pimp. These alleged incidents occurred between July 13, 2014, and Aug. 7, 2014, the complaint says.

Other charges stem from incidents between Feb.1, 2015, and March 9, 2015, and involved the second victim, Jane Doe No. 2.

Alexander was arrested on Oct. 7 in Las Vegas by officers from the North Las Vegas Police Department, according to Jennifer Karapetian, prosecutor with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Earlier in 2015, law enforcement officers announced they had been searching for Alexander, suspected of human trafficking and associated with Brianna Jackson-Robinson.

Jackson-Robinson, now 21, pleaded guilty to pandering, a felony charge that involves procuring another person for the purposes of prostitution.

In August, Jackson-Robinson was sentenced to three years in state prison, and her arrest came after an 18-year-old victim contacted a human-trafficking hotline.

Santa Maria police officers responded to the victim’s location, the Santa Maria Greyhound bus station, and took Jackson-Robinson into custody; she was there with the victim, according to authorities.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

