Judge Rules Police Had Valid Consent For Searches In Teen Mom Murder Case

Newborn was found dead in Santa Maria with several knife wounds, allegedly inflicted by 15-year-old girl

Santa Maria police properly obtained consent before they conducted searches in the case of a 15-year-old girl who gave birth to a baby found dead in a plastic bag under the sink with knife wounds, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Santa Maria Juvenile Court Judge Arthur Garcia denied a defense motion challenging whether police officers violated the Fourth Amendment when they searched the apartment where the girl lived with her family, downloaded information from her cell phone and took pictures of the girl in the hospital.

“It all comes down to an issue of consent for all the items,” Garcia said.

“I find that the consent was given freely and voluntarily,” Garcia added near the end of the afternoon hearing continued from a week ago.

The 15-year-old girl, referred to in court as Maribel S. due to her age, is charged with murder with use of a deadly weapon in connection with the death of her newborn baby.

On Jan. 17, the girl ended up at Marian Regional Medical Center, where doctors determined she had given birth and alerted police.

An officer testified last week he saw a bag of bloody tissues in the apartment’s bathroom and left the apartment, treating it as a crime scene.

Police said they they obtained permission to search the residence, and eventually found the dead newborn where the girl directed them to look — in a plastic bag behind shoes in the bathroom vanity.

Detective Andrew Brice testified that, after removing the baby and unfolding the corpse, investigators found three knife wounds, including to the baby’s arm, torso and throat.

The girl claimed the wounds occurred as she attempted to cut the umbilical cord.

Officers said they didn’t know whether the baby had been alive as they conducted their investigation, including taking the girl’s cell phone from the residence to the hospital to gain permission to search it.

“I do believe a level of deception was used,” Villegas said.

The fact police did not have probable cause to immediately arrest the girl means they needed a search warrant, Villegas added.

An autopsy conducted three days later determined the baby died of traumatic injuries. A week later, officers arrested the 15-year-old mother for alleging killing the infant.

In a visit to the girl in the hospital, a male police detective and a female crime scene technician took pictures of the 15-year-old, who was not a willing participant, defense attorney Lea Villegas said.

The photos reportedly show the girl as she raised her top to below her breast and lowered her pants to show the hospital-issued underwear with a feminine product since was bleeding from giving birth.

“This was a strip search, your honor,” Villegas said.

The incident involving the photos involved a brief, nonviolent, minimally-invasive encounter the girl did not object to, Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Karapetian said.

“This was not a strip search,” Karapetian added.

The judge said he was troubled by the photos, but said he did not view them as a strip search.

Karapetian said officers obtained proper consent to conduct the searches during the investigation. The girl’s father voluntarily signed the form consenting to the search without threats or promises, Karapetian added.

"I believe the conduct of the officers was done reasonably, and there was no violation of the Fourth Amendment," the prosecutor said.

Before the judge's ruling, Wednesday's hearing also included testimony from a police detective about the process of downloading information from the cell phone, and from a nurse about procedures on the labor and delivery ward.

The judge said consent can occur in writing or verbally, and has been determined to be proper in a case where consent is given while at gunpoint.

The case will return to court at 8:30 a.m. July 13 to discuss the trial schedule or possible resolution, the judge said.

