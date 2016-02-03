Judge Rules Teen Mom Accused of Killing Newborn Should Remain in Custody

Next hearing scheduled for March 2 in murder case against 15-year-old Santa Maria girl

A 15-year-old girl accused of killing her newborn baby will remain confined in Santa Maria Juvenile Hall, a judge ruled Wednesday.

The girl, referred to as Maribel S. due to her age, appeared in Santa Barbara County Juvenile Court before Judge Arthur Garcia for a detention hearing that had been continued from Monday.

“At this time, I do find she should be detained,” the judge said after listening to statements from defense and prosecuting attorneys.

While Deputy Public Defender Lea Villegas sought the girl’s freedom, both the Santa Barbara County Probation Department and District Attorney’s Office opposed her release from Juvenile Hall.

“This is a girl who wants to go home,” Villegas said, adding that despite emotions evoked by the alleged crime, state law spells out when detentions is appropriated.

Villegas noted her client had never appeared before the court as either a juvenile offender or a truant.

A native of California with her immediate family living here, the girl also is not likely to flee if freed from custody, her attorney said.

The girl and her family cooperated with police in the days between the baby’s death and her arrest, Villegas added.

“I’m not making a comment as to the gravity of the offense. I understand the gravity of the offense that’s been charged here and so does Maribel,” Villegas said.

The case likely will be pending for some time, although attorneys are trying to expedite it, Villegas said.

Villegas suggested the judge consider an alternative to being released to home, contending the juvenile hall is punitive, not therapeutic.

However, Probation Department representative Raymond Montano disagreed.

“There are no other options, I don’t believe, for this case,” Montano said, adding he wasn’t aware of any other appropriate alternatives.

“It’s either home or the hall,” Montano said, adding that Juvenile Hall has mental health and other services available to the girl who reportedly had said she wanted to harm herself.

“She is safe here. She is not not here for purely punitive reasons,” Montano added.

Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Karapetian said she opposed the girl’s release to home since Maribel had not felt comfortable to tell her parents about her pregnancy until she was near term.

The judge agreed she should remain detained where she can be monitored around the clock.

In addition, Garcia agreed to release the baby’s remains to the family for burial.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 2 in Juvenile Court.

While most juvenile court cases are confidential, state law allows the media and public to attend hearings of youths charged with serious crimes.

After giving birth, the girl showed up at Marian Regional Medical Center on Jan. 17 where officers were summoned. Police later found the dead baby at the girl’s residence.

An autopsy conducted three days later determined the baby died of traumatic injuries, leading police to open a murder investigation.

A week after the autopsy, officers arrested the 15-year-old mother for alleging killing the baby.

