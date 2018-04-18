Judge Rules Thomas Fire, Debris Flow Cases to be Coordinated in LA County Superior Court

A Ventura County judge has recommended to the Judicial Council that Los Angeles County Superior Court serve as the venue for pretrial coordination proceedings in cases pertaining to the Thomas Fire and Montecito mudslide/debris flow disasters against Southern California Edison.

The order was issued April 16 by Vincent J. O'Neill Jr., coordination motion judge of the Ventura County Superior Court, and designates the Court of Appeal, Second District as the reviewing court.

“We are pleased with the ruling," said Brian Panish of Panish Shea & Boyle LLP.

"While Ventura and Santa Barbara counties have excellent judges, Los Angeles County courts are best equipped to handle thousands of complex cases such as this and can efficiently administer the case. We're ready to move forward in seeking justice for our clients," he said.



The Ventura County court determined Thomas Fire and Montecito debris flow cases are complex due to the sheer number of existing complaints filed as well as the amount of witnesses and discovery evidence included with each action.

O'Neill said in his recommendation, "exceptional judicial management will be necessary to handle the included actions to avoid placing unnecessary burden on the court, to reduce litigation costs, and to expedite the cases."

Coordination of the cases in a single courthouse before a single judge promotes efficient use of judicial resources, streamlined litigation procedures, and, importantly, eliminates the opportunity for inconsistent rulings and orders on the same legal issues.



“As a Santa Barbara native with friends and members of my firm being victims of this tragedy, I know all too well that justice delayed is justice denied," says Travis Logue of Rogers Sheffield & Campbell LLP.

"For that reason, I too share the sentiments of Judge O’Neill that exceptional judicial management compels transfer of these cases to Los Angeles County,” Logue said.



The court weighed eight factors when ruling in favor of Los Angeles County as the site for pretrial coordination including the convenience of the location to the parties, witnesses and counsel, the parties principal place of business, the ease of travel and availability of accommodations, and the efficient use of court facilities and judicial resources.

The court also noted that while attorneys for the parties have offices in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties, as well as other counties in California, it was not a factor that weighed in favor of or against a particular venue.



"The impact of the Thomas Fire continues to devastate the many ranchers, farmers and growers who have lost millions in cattle, crops and avocados groves," says Robert Boatman of Gallagher & Kennedy.

"Their losses are significant, their cases complex and we're confident Los Angeles County courts and its judiciary will be just in serving our clients," he said.



Wildfire Victim Advocates is comprised of attorneys from the law firms of Panish Shea & Boyle LLP, Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger and Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy LLP who have joined forces and resources to investigate and prosecute claims for which SCE is responsible, seeking justice for residents and businesses affected by the Thomas Fire and subsequent debris and mud flows in Montecito.

— Angela Bailey for Panish Shea & Boyle LLP.