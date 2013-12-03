Lompoc Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder

A judge on Tuesday sentenced a 26-year-old Lompoc man to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the shooting death of a rival gang member in 2007.

Charles Alonzo Owens will spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury on Nov. 5 found him guilty of first-degree murder and a special allegation of intentionally using a firearm.



In addition to murder, Owens was also found guilty of corporal injury to a cohabitant, attempted forcible oral copulation, forcible sodomy, forcible rape, and witness intimidation committed for criminal street gang purposes, according to Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley.

Superior Court Judge Rick Brown handed down the sentence in a Santa Maria courtroom Tuesday morning.

“He received the maximum of 23 years determinate, followed by 32 years to life, followed by life without the possibility of parole,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen, who prosecuted the case.

Owens was charged in the June 11, 2007, shooting death of Michael Spradling, 25, who was gunned down in a Lompoc alley and died from the multiple gunshot wounds two days later, Dudley said.

The killing was considered a cold case until Lompoc police detectives reopened the investigation in fall 2011.

Owens was arrested in December 2011, and in May 2012 was arraigned on additional rape, sodomy and other charges after the murder investigation revealed Owens was beating and sexually assaulting his girlfriend, Dudley said.

The cases were consolidated, and the jury trial began Oct. 21 before a conviction was handed down last month.

