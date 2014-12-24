‘Serial Rapist’ Given to 19 Years in State Prison

A man described as a serial rapist was sentenced in Santa Barbara Superior Court to 19 years in state prison for attacks involving two women, District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced Wednesday.

Jerry Providence Bonhomme, 33, of Santa Barbara received the punishment after being found guilty of raping two women. He also must register as a sex offender and pay restitution costs for the victims' therapy.

A jury convicted Bonhomme in July of four charges including two rape charges.

At the sentencing hearing Tuesday in Judge Frank Ochoa’s courtroom, one victim contended in a statement read on her behalf that she believed Bonhomme is a danger of women.

“In my 32 years on the bench, I have never seen a more sophisticated manipulation of a position of trust and friendship to avail persons into victimization.,” Ochoa said. “I cannot give you enough time for what you did to these [victims].”

In July 2012, Santa Barbara police detailed three incidents, dating back to December 2011, in which Bonhomme allegedly sexually assaulted highly intoxicated women he met at local bars and parties.

A few weeks later, a fourth victim came forward after reports of Bonhomme’s arrest.

“Jerry Bonhomme is a sexual predator,” stated Senior Deputy District Attorney Paula Waldman. “With this sentence, a serial rapist is out of the public and away from women for the maximum allowable time under the law. We could not have accomplished this just result without the bravery of the victims who came forward and testified.”

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.