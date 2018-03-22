Judge Sets Aside Caregiver’s Conviction for Solvang ALS Patient’s Death

Rare dismissal from appellate court to be followed by motion seeking ruling that Wanda Nelson is factually innocent

Alternating between smiling and crying, Wanda Nelson hugged her attorneys and celebrated her freedom outside a Santa Maria courtroom on Tuesday, weeks after an appellate court reversed her conviction in connection with the 2013 death of an ALS patient in Solvang.

Nelson and her attorney, Lori Pedego from the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office, appeared before Judge James Voysey on Tuesday. Also on hand was San Luis Obispo-based appellate attorney Mark Feeser, who began working on the appeal months after the verdict.

The court hearing came nearly two years after a jury found Nelson not guilty of murder, but guilty of involuntary manslaughter on Feb. 18, 2016, in connection with the death of 52-year-old Heidi Good, also known as Heidi Good Swiacki.

Nelson was the caregiver for the Solvang woman who was living with the neurodegenerative condition known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou Gehrig's disease, which left her bed-ridden and dependent on a ventilator.

She died March 25, 2013, in what authorities labeled a homicide, contending someone tampered with the breathing machine.

While celebrating the dismissal, Nelson’s attorney wants the local courts to go a step further.

“Although this dismissal is wonderful, it’s still not a finding of factual innocence,” Pedego said. “We have always believed Wanda to be factually innocent. It is a higher standard than just a dismissal.”

“It’s still not over but she is a free woman,” Pedego said, adding that travel restrictions Nelson faced due to probation have been lifted.

“This has been traumatic for her,” Pedego said. “It is a rarity that we get justice.”

Chief Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Gresser declined to comment, noting that the defense plans to file motions, and saying she doesn't want to "unduly influence" the case.

Authorities alleged Nelson neglected her duties when she left to run an errand for Heidi, leaving Marjorie Good alone with her daughter. When Nelson returned, she found the ventilator alarm sounding and Heidi Good dead.

Heidi’s mother, Marjorie Good, 89 years old at the time of the 2015 indictment handed down by a criminal grand jury, also was charged in the case.

The mother was found not guilty of murder, with jurors deadlocked on an involuntary manslaughter charge.

Nelson, who spent 11 months in county jail after her arrest, was sentenced to serve five years on probation and to avoid working as a caregiver following her conviction.

Evidence was “insufficient to support her conviction of involuntary manslaughter because there is no substantial evidence of criminal negligence,” an appellate opinion determined.

“So the court will set aside the conviction pursuant to the order of the appellate court, and as far as this court is aware, that is all I can do today,” Voysey said.

The defense attorney asked the judge to clarify that probation had been terminated, which Voysey said happened automatically.

While both sides agreed Nelson should receive her personal property that has been held, questions about returning fines and restitution remain up in the air.

The judge questioned who would repay Nelson for money she paid to the California Victim’s Compensation Fund. Typically, that money is distributed to victims and their families.

Voysey said the matter should be handled by the judge who presided over the trial, Judge Rogelio Flores, who also will be ruling on some yet-to-be-filed follow-up motions.

“I’m not going to make any judgment today as far as who is going to pay her back the money although I completely agree she deserves to be paid back,” Voysey said.

As Nelson appeared in the court complex Tuesday, she was greeted warmly by bailiffs who previously had been her jailers.

In preparing the appeal, Feester had to become familiar with 9,000 pages from the trial transcripts.

The number of convictions affirmed through the appellate process is very high, Feester said.

“It’s a very tiny percentage of cases that actually win the appeal, and then to win the appeal on the sufficiency that it can’t be retried is extremely rare,” Feester said.

Pedego said the case represents the overzealous prosecution in the criminal-justice system.

“It restored a little bit of my faith in the system,” Pedego said.

In addition to seeking a judicial ruling that Nelson is factually innocent, another planned motion will request to have DNA samples removed from the law enforcement database.

“She’s a free woman with her DNA in a DNA database. That might not seem like a big deal, but it’s a very personal intrusion,” Pedego said. “You have to go in and they take a part of your body, and they send it off somewhere and keep it there.”

Nelson has worked for 35 years as a caregiver. The care she and other provided for Heidi Good was deemed so incredible the patient never received bedsores under her care despite her debilitated condition.

On Tuesday, Nelson said she doesn’t plan to return to the role of a caregiver.

“I still would like to, but I just don’t have a faith in people for what they’ve done to me,” she said. “I’m choosing a different route.”

