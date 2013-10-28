Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 9:49 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Judge Sets March Hearing for Santa Barbara Gang Injunction

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | October 28, 2013 | 8:05 p.m.

The proposed Santa Barbara gang injunction was back in court Monday morning, and Superior Court Judge Colleen Sterne set a hearing date for next year.

Sterne set a March 17 date to hear the case, City Attorney Steve Wiley said. The case will have been continued in pre-trial for three years by then, but Wiley said this newest date seems firm.

The injunction names 30 alleged gang members from the Eastside and Westside gangs as defendants. 

If granted by Sterne, the injunction would restrict those individuals from associating with each other in certain areas of the city, wearing gang clothing or tattoos, having firearms or weapons, using drugs or alcohol, doing graffiti, trespassing, and recruiting or intimidating people in the mapped-out “safety zones” that include most of the Eastside and Westside neighborhoods, as well as the waterfront.

Sterne has final say on the injunction and can change the language if it is granted.

Wiley’s office and the District Attorney’s Office jointly filed the gang injunction civil complaint in March 2011, and Police Chief Cam Sanchez has said his officers will use it as “another tool in the toolbox” to prevent and enforce crimes of gang violence and recruitment.

For a long time, the case was waiting on a court decision regarding whether the plaintiffs could use juvenile records of the 30 named defendants as evidence during trial. In July, Juvenile Court Judge Thomas Adams ruled that they could use about 5,000 pages of juvenile court, criminal and police records, which are confidential.

Defense attorneys have vehemently argued against using them, while the District Attorney’s Office argues that it’s important to show a pattern and history of gang-related behavior.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 