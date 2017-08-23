Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 4:40 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Judge Sets Tentative Trial Date for Orcutt Man Charged With Toddler’s Death

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 23, 2017 | 8:30 p.m.
Sean Michael Kothe Click to view larger
Sean Michael Kothe

The Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial for an Orcutt man charged with killing a toddler has been scheduled for early next year.

Sean Michael Kothe, 25, appeared before Judge Gustavo Lavayen on Wednesday.

Kothe was arrested June 26, 2016, after his girlfriend, Jackeline Molina-Rodriguez of Oceano, showed up at Marian Regional Medical Center with her 19-month-old daughter, Delilah Cassio-Molina.

The girl died two days later at a Madera children’s hospital.

Kothe was charged with felony murder, assault on a child causing death, and dissuading a witness by force or threat. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a child in his care or custody, stemming from incidents occurring on or about May 5, 2016, and June 23, 2016.

After a preliminary hearing in July, the judge determined enough evidence exists for Kothe to stand trial.

On Wednesday, defense attorney Stephen Andrade entered not-guilty pleas on behalf of his client. 

The judge also set Jan. 16 for the start of the trial, but warned another case is ahead of Kothe’s and may cause a delay.

Additionally, Lavayen set Oct. 11 to rule on motions filed in the case, plus Jan. 10 to confirm whether the trial will proceed as planned.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 