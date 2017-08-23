Judge Sets Tentative Trial Date for Orcutt Man Charged With Toddler’s Death

The Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial for an Orcutt man charged with killing a toddler has been scheduled for early next year.

Sean Michael Kothe, 25, appeared before Judge Gustavo Lavayen on Wednesday.

Kothe was arrested June 26, 2016, after his girlfriend, Jackeline Molina-Rodriguez of Oceano, showed up at Marian Regional Medical Center with her 19-month-old daughter, Delilah Cassio-Molina.

The girl died two days later at a Madera children’s hospital.

Kothe was charged with felony murder, assault on a child causing death, and dissuading a witness by force or threat. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a child in his care or custody, stemming from incidents occurring on or about May 5, 2016, and June 23, 2016.

After a preliminary hearing in July, the judge determined enough evidence exists for Kothe to stand trial.

On Wednesday, defense attorney Stephen Andrade entered not-guilty pleas on behalf of his client.

The judge also set Jan. 16 for the start of the trial, but warned another case is ahead of Kothe’s and may cause a delay.

Additionally, Lavayen set Oct. 11 to rule on motions filed in the case, plus Jan. 10 to confirm whether the trial will proceed as planned.

