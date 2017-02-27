Goleta Water District Prevails in 1st Phase of ‘Slippery Rock’ Groundwater-Rights Trial

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge sided with the Goleta Water District in the first phase of a complex civil case between the special district and Slippery Rock Ranch, a private property in the Goleta Valley that planned to pump and sell its reported groundwater supplies.

Judge James Herman filed a 30-page tentative ruling last week finding that Slippery Rock Ranch “materially contributes” to recharge of the Goleta Water District’s adjudicated groundwater basin, and that the district is the “senior appropriator with standing to enforce its claimed rights with respect to sources of water on or underlying SRR’s property that recharge the basin by way of hydrologic connectivity.”

The water district filed a lawsuit Feb. 13, 2015, claiming that there was a connection between the ranch’s bedrock and its own basin through recharge.

District attorneys asked for an injunction to stop the ranch from exporting water.

Attorneys for the ranch later filed a cross-complaint and asked for a court declaration that the ranch has rights to the groundwater and to export surplus water from the property.

Herman split the case into two phases last year, and the tentative ruling applies to the first 15-day trial that ended in mid-October and focused on the question of connectivity between the Goleta Groundwater Basin and the land beneath the ranch.

According to the tentative ruling, Slippery Rock Ranch has proven it has a water surplus, and Herman will make a decision on the Goleta Water District’s request for a permanent injunction after the second phase of trial.

Herman will also consider the “physical solutions” to the issue of connectivity in the second phase.

In early court documents, attorneys for the ranch asked the court to consider “physical solutions,” and have suggested delivering water to the district or recharging the groundwater basin as physical solutions.

Herman wrote in his ruling: “Therefore, based upon the totality of the evidence, the court finds GWD has established its rights as a senior appropriator to water within the Goleta Water Basin and water recharging the basin by way of hydrologic connectivity from the adjacent watersheds.

"(Slippery Rock Ranch), situated within the adjacent watershed, materially contributes to recharge of the basin by way of base flow, alluvial flow and bedrock flow from the totality of water hydrologically connecting from SRR’s property, including the (Petra Aquifer System).

“The court also concludes SRR, as junior appropriator, has proven a surplus over and above its overlying needs. Accordingly, the court will adjudicate and decide the physical solution issues bifurcated by the court’s June 2, 2016, order. The final resolution of the scope of declaratory relief and injunctive relief, if any, will be deferred until resolution of the phase two issues.”

There is no hearing date yet for the second phase of trial, said Dave Matson, assistant general manager of the Goleta Water District.

“Especially here on the Central Coast, we are well aware that water is a limited resource that needs to be managed carefully,” Goleta Water District board president Rick Merrifield said in a statement. “We are delighted that the court recognized that the bedrock water is a public resource supplying the district’s customers, and not a commodity to be exploited for private gain.”

In a statement, Slippery Rock Ranch said in response to the ruling: “We are pleased in the recognition of Slippery Rock Ranch’s right to private property and the acknowledgement of the surplus water beneath the ranch. We will continue to defend the ranch's water rights as well as work with the court so we can ensure the water resources remain plentiful for generations to come.”

