Judges Named for Scheinfeld Center New Venture Challenge

Santa Barbara County student entrepreneurs have spent months preparing for the 8th Annual Scheinfeld New Venture Challenge. Following are the people from the local business community who will determine which students walk away from the competition one step closer to launching their own businesses.

Collegiate tier judges:

Diana Pereira — founder, Balance Financial Management

Mike Panesis — resident, Tech Coast Angels Central Coast

Kathy Odell — CEO, Pagliei Collections

High school tier judges:

John Richardson — senior level technologist and web strategist

Nathalie Gensac — founder, Youth Interactive

John Harmon — founder, Oil Slick Beach Tar Remover

“Students throughout Santa Barbara County are fortunate to engage with so many local business professionals during the Scheinfeld New Venture Challenge who dedicate their time and energy to help young entrepreneurs grow and succeed,” said Julie Samson, Scheinfeld Center executive director.

“The mentorship they provide is invaluable to students, and they often continue to support New Venture Challenge finalists years after the competition. Thank you to all mentors who generously share their inspiring entrepreneurial experiences with our next wave of local business leaders,” she said.

Finalists will be announced April 24. The NVC pitch competition will take place Friday, April 27, at Santa Barbara City College in the Fé Bland Auditorium on West Campus. Students are competing for more than $15,000 in cash and scholarship awards.

Collegiate tier pitches run 2-4 p.m. with winners announced at 4:20 p.m. High school tier pitches are 4:45-6:45 p.m.; winners announced at 7 p.m.

For more information and to RSVP, visit scheinfeldnewventurechallenge.org.

The SBCC Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation is a hub for entrepreneurial development within the South Central Coast community and is a resource for model programs for other California community college districts. For more, visit www.scheinfeld.sbcc.edu or call 965-0581 ext. 3643.

— Andy Silverman for Santa Barbara City College Scheinfeld Center.