Judith Campbell-Clark of Santa Barbara, 1950-2015

Judith Campbell-Clark of Santa Barbara died Sept. 7, 2015.
Born Aug. 24, 1950, she was 64 years old.
Services are pending.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to "Church of the Comforter" at 1028 Garden St. Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Friday, April 6 , 2018, 9:17 am | Mostly Cloudy 58º
Judith Campbell-Clark of Santa Barbara died Sept. 7, 2015.
Born Aug. 24, 1950, she was 64 years old.
Services are pending.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to "Church of the Comforter" at 1028 Garden St. Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.
© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >