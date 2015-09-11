Friday, April 6 , 2018, 9:17 am | Mostly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 
Posted on September 11, 2015 | 12:16 p.m.

Judith Campbell-Clark of Santa Barbara, 1950-2015

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Judith Campbell-Clark of Santa Barbara died Sept. 7, 2015.

Born Aug. 24, 1950, she was 64 years old.

Services are pending. 

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to "Church of the Comforter" at 1028 Garden St. Santa Barbara, CA 93101

 

