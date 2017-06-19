Judith Jeanette Nybakken, of Goleta, 1941-2017

Posted on June 19, 2017 | 7:31 p.m.

Source: Warren Nybakken

Judith Jeanette Nybakken passed away at home on May 18, 2017, with her family by her side.

Judith was born on July 29, 1941, in Bellingham, Wash., to Walter and Sophia Gudmundson.

Judith is survived by her husband Truman, sons Eric and Warren, daughter-in-law Marissa, grandchildren Aspen and Joshua, and her sister Karen.

Judith graduated from the University of California with a degree in religious studies. Judith loved to quilt and was active in the church for 50 years working with the Lutheran quilting group to help support the community.

Judith spent many years working at STL, which she was extremely proud of.

Judith loved to teach her granddaughter Aspen to cook and sew. They spent many hours together gardening.

When her husband retired, Judith and Truman traveled the world exploring everywhere they could. Favorite trips included Europe, Israel, Australia and Canada.

They moved from Washington to Goleta in 1965 and have spent the rest of their lives here enjoying the people and weather.

Judith and Truman were married for 56 years of true love; they were always seen holding hands and did so until the end.

Judith has been taken care of by her son Eric for the last nine months, and the family would like to thank Eric for his care of our mother.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care of Goleta.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Christ Lutheran Church, 6595 Covington Way Goleta.

— Warren Nybakken.