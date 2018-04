Posted on October 26, 2017 | 9:38 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Judith (Judy) Boesler, 78, of Santa Barbara, died Oct. 17, 2017. She was born May 11, 1939.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at Calvary Baptist Church, 736 W. Islay St.

Donations can be made to Calvary Baptist Church Children's Ministry or Friendship Center.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.