Judy Contreras of Santa Barbara, 1951-2014

Posted on February 21, 2014 | 11:46 a.m.

Source: Nicole Burla

Judy Carol Contreras, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and daughter, left us far too soon on Feb. 15, 2014.

Born to Ray and Ordee Dally of Santa Barbara on Feb. 28, 1951, Judy attended Harding Elementary, La Cumbre Junior High and Santa Barbara High School.

Judy preceded her father in passing and is survived by her mother, brother Ray Dally Jr., and various nephews and nieces.

Her generous spirit, wicked sense of humor and infectious laughter will be deeply missed by all who loved her.

Judy met and married the love of her life, Danny Contreras, on Oct. 27, 1990. Together they shared a passion for life surrounded by their loving daughters, Sonya, Rochelle and Nicole. In addition, Judy was a doting grandmother to Jesalyn, Joshua, Ashlyn, Aiden, Samuel, Brooklyn and Ryland. They will always remember their Grandma Judy fondly and sweetly due to her kitchen chocolate supply, which always resembled the day after Halloween.

Judy and Danny spent their honeymoon in Puerto Vallarta, returning every year to celebrate their anniversary with an ever-growing circle of friends. Apart from being a loving and committed couple, they were also the best of friends, and could often be seen together in their season seats behind the bench at the UCSB basketball games.

Judy spent her working years at KEYT, and at various plumbing companies in Santa Barbara, the last 20 years at Smardan Hatcher Co.

Danny has lost his soulmate, but will be forever grateful for the years of laughter and wonderful life they shared together.

Services will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. Donations in Judy’s name can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.