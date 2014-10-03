Judy Crowell: Astoria, Ore., ‘Historically Hip’ and Not to Be Missed

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Founded in 1811 and named after New York financier John Jacob Astor, Astoria, Ore., is the oldest American settlement west of the Rockies. It remains today a quaint town steeped in maritime history and land expedition lore, beautifully balancing its storied past with contemporary restoration.

The epitome of this effort is the Cannery Pier Hotel, built on 100-year-old pilings on the site of an historic salmon cannery. Exposed beams and wooden trusses set the tone for this luxury boutique hotel, with unparalleled views of the mighty Columbia River.

As viewed from your Jacuzzi tub, you’re so close to the majestic tankers and cruise ships that you feel like you can reach out and touch them. You’ll have all the usual amenities, including cozy bathrobes and a breakfast buffet, but where else can you get complimentary wine, cheese and smoked salmon; antique chauffeured cars; vintage bicycles for meandering around town; 8 p.m. cookies; singing sea lions beneath your window; sea gulls perching on your balcony to wish you a good morning; and red lights of the Astoria Megler Bridge twinkling against a black night sky?

And what a bridge this is! At its highest point, it’s 200 feet above the river, the main span is 1,232 feet in length and at 4.1 miles it is the longest "continuous truss" in the nation. Completed in 1966, critics called it the "bridge to nowhere." Today it connects almost 2 million vehicles a year from Astoria to the state of Washington.

It’s one of those bridges that upon approach one feels knots forming in one’s stomach and hands on the steering wheel beginning to shake. Needless to say, with my acrophobia kicking in at first sight, we did not make the trip. When shrouded in thick fog, as we experienced it, it creates an optical illusion of the last mile or so going up into the clouds. We quickly dubbed it the “bridge to heaven” and stayed far away!

There is a lot to explore here, including the Liberty Theater, an example of a 1920s vaudeville motion picture palace, and the Columbia River Maritime Museum, marine transportation from the days of dugout canoes to the present. Walk the bridge of a World War II warship and take the helm of a tugboat.

There's Fort Clatsop, where Lewis and Clark wintered in 1806 during their expedition. The fort has been re-created and you can "walk the walk" on the fort to sea trail of these brave pioneers. The Goonies House is an actual home at 368 38th St., immortalized in the cult-following adventure film of 1985 about a group of kids and their adventures attempting to save their home from demolition. There's also the Flavel House Museum, a Queen Anne-style mansion restored in the late Victorian style; Columbia River Eco Tours, for a half-day or day-long adventure on the mighty Columbia River; festivals of regattas, music and Scandinavian heritage; and, last but not least, the imposing Astoria Column, towering over Astoria on the highest hill with spectacular views (after climbing the 164 winding stairs) of the city, rivers, forests, mountains and Pacific Ocean. A bona fide reward for your efforts.

Known for its brew pubs, be sure to stop at the Wet Dog Cafe, Buoy Beer Co., Fort George Brewery and Rogue Ales & Spirits. Try Blue Scorcher Bakery & Café for breakfast or lunch. If you're in the mood for something other than pub fare, although it’s all quite good, there’s Bridgewater Bistro, right next to the Cannery Pier Hotel, for regional cuisine; Clemente's, owned and operated by a fourth-generation fishing family in downtown Astoria; Baked Alaska for great views and delicious broiled oysters; Bowpicker Fish & Chips for albacore tuna lightly beer battered and fried to perfection; and Silver Salmon Grille for salmon every which way.

This is truly a "historically hip" town, not to be missed.

— Judy Crowell is a Noozhawk contributing writer, author, freelance travel writer and Santa Barbara resident. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . The opinions expressed are her own.