Friday, April 20 , 2018, 12:23 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Judy Crowell: Bainbridge Island — Seattle’s Own Bali Ha’i

A 35-minute ferry ride from downtown, the scenic escape boasts one-of-a-kind boutiques, mouthwatering eateries and charming inns

By Judy Crowell, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | May 30, 2014 | 6:15 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

“Most people long for another island, one where they know they would like to be.”

So says Bloody Mary in South Pacific’s evocative and lyrical “Bali Ha'i.” One such island escape is Bainbridge Island, a scenic 35-minute ferry ride from Pier 52 in downtown Seattle and within the Central Puget Sound Basin.

Approximately 5 miles wide and 10 miles long with 53 picturesque miles of shoreline, you’ll find every water activity imaginable and quiet country roads for hiking and biking. This is a decidedly "green" environment with a pedestrian-supportive town center — all an easy walk from the ferry.

One-of-a-kind boutiques and funky collectibles line the sidewalks along with wine tasting and eateries such as Bee’s Luncheonette, Emmy’s Vege House and Doc’s Marina Grill.

Above all, don’t miss Harbour Public House, built in 1881 in the tradition of the English Public house, with proprietors Jim and Judy Evans and their family living there for several years. This is not a place to count calories. As a certified purveyor of an "Honest Pint," it ensures that a patron receives at least 16 ounces of beer when a pint is poured. Follow this up with the pub clam chowder. I’m a connoisseur of clam chowder and order it at least once every place I travel. Never have I tasted such ambrosia. Baywater Salish blue clams, left happily in their lovely shells, arrive in a large steaming bowl of potatoes, onions, smoky chunks of bacon and heavy cream. I’m not finished. A drizzle of white wine floats on top. Still not finished. Topping all this beauteousness is a one-ounce pat of butter, melting into all the wonderment.

If that doesn’t do it for you, try its Poutine, a Quebec dish invented in 1957. Basically, it's French fries topped with brown gravy, curd cheese and sometimes ground beef, sautéed mushrooms, carmelized onions and/or black beans. Canadian Fernand Lachance, upon seeing this first served, exclaimed, “Ca va faire une moudite poutine.” Translated, “It will make a damn mess.” It does.

Charming inns, such as Island Country Inn, are available, but I loved the Eagle Harbor Inn, a "petit hotel" offering five one-of-a-kind hotel rooms and three custom townhouses built around a garden courtyard.

A short drive or bike ride from the downtown area is the Japanese American Exclusion Memorial, an outdoor exhibit commemorating the forcible relocation and interment of 272 Japanese Americans in March 1942. Most of these families were moved to Manzaner, Calif. About 150 returned to the island after World War II, and many family members reside on the island today.

Cycle along the lovely meadows and residential areas to see where many in this art colony live. And the arts are everywhere. So much so that one might assume that every island resident is an artist. Not too much of an exaggeration, actually, as the art scene encompasses the entire island with resident artists, actors, dancers, designers, filmmakers, illustrators, musicians, painters, photographers, poets, sculptors, singers and writers. Whew!

All of this beneath the sleepy backdrop of Mount Rainier and the Olympic Mountains — Seattle’s own Bali Ha'i.

— Judy Crowell is a Noozhawk contributing writer, author, freelance travel writer and part-time Santa Barbara resident. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). The opinions expressed are her own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 