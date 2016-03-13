Judy Crowell: CIF Champion Santa Barbara Dons Pause to Reflect on Unforgettable Season

Five days after a spectacular win to secure the CIF-Southern Section 2A Division Championship and 48 hours before a raucous 102-68 victory in the first round of the CIF Division 3 State Regional Tournament, the entire Santa Barbara High Dons basketball team was invited to a celebratory surf ’n turf dinner.

The mood was joyous, appreciative and reflective at the March 10 dinner, hosted by the parents of one of the players. Joyous as only a testosterone-filled room of athletes coming off a record-setting 32-1 season can be.

Appreciative of the opportunity to learn from and to bond with their coach, Dave Bregante; to be supported by legions of faithful Dons fans following them all over California; to be grateful for cheering and eager parents; to recognize the talent of the competitors faced over the course of the 2015-2016 season; to anticipate the challenge still ahead; and, most of all, to have been part of an extraordinary group of guys taking this exciting and sometimes bumpy ride.

Their reflections were shared, put into words and can be read below. I think you will agree ... this is why they are champions.

Bolden Brace

“I have never had a team with such a good bond. The reason we have won so many games is not from just talent, but a willingness to sacrifice for the good of the team. Very unselfish play has resulted in a great season I will never forget. I love these boys.” — Bolden Brace

Ben Brown

“This season has been unbelievable. The amount of things we have accomplished is unreal. Our team will forever be in the history books, and we will forever have that bond of making history.” — Ben Brown

Nick Busch

“This team has chemistry that I’ve never seen in a high school basketball team. I am thankful to have been a part of this journey. I will forever remember these past four months and never forget these boys.” — Nick Busch

JM Cage

“This has been an awesome season with a great group of guys. Definitely will never forget winning CIF and the unbelievable season we had.” — JM Cage

Daniel Chung

“This season has been amazing. It was great to be a part of it. All these guys are my brothers for life. It’s just a business trip.” — Daniel Chung

Ben Clay

“This season has been a great experience and everything I expected it to be.” — Ben Clay

Sterling Clerx

“This team made the transition from Canada to California easy. They’re a great group of guys and I had a fun season with them. The team camaraderie and overall success will be something I will always remember.” — Sterling Clerx

Paul DeBruynkops

“This year has been different from others. I feel like we are all friends and get along. Other years not all players were friendly, so the camaraderie has brought us success.” — Paul DeBruynkops

Austin Lind

“This season has been an awesome experience. The entire team has such great chemistry. I will never forget this family and unforgettable season.” — Austin Lind

Jeremiah Nicholson

“This season has been unlike any I’ve ever experienced. Not just on the court, but off. We all have a great time together.” — Jeremiah Nicholson

Morgan Peus

“These past four months with my teammates have been incredible. We have been making history all season, from the Simi Valley Tournament to being CIF champions. Along the way we have made a bond with one another that is unbreakable. I will never forget being part of this team.” — Morgan Peus

Mustapha Said

“Considering I haven’t been a Don very long, it’s been a life-changing experience ... to be part of this team, this family, and getting to know the guys on this team and sharing such an amazing experience with my teammates and coaches.” — Mustapha Said

• • •

I must add a disclosure: No. 14, Nick Busch, is my grandson. My pride in his and all of his teammates’ accomplishments, hard work and graciousness along the way makes me want to claim every single one of these Santa Barbara Dons as a grandson.

On March 12, their amazing run came to an end with a 70-67 loss to Bonita High of La Verne. A disappointment, yes, but most teams would give anything for a season-ending record of 32-2.

Thanks to the CIF champions for a season none of us will ever forget.

— Noozhawk contributing writer Judy Crowell is an author, freelance travel writer, Santa Barbara resident and proud Santa Barbara High School grandparent. The opinions expressed are her own.