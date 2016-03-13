Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 4:48 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Judy Crowell: CIF Champion Santa Barbara Dons Pause to Reflect on Unforgettable Season

Basketball stars learn true meaning of ‘team’ while they mold a shared sense of purpose, community and destiny

Santa Barbara High’s Ben Brown goes up for a layup against Dos Pueblos. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara High’s Ben Brown goes up for a layup against Dos Pueblos. (Douglas Cummings photo / douglascummings.zenfolio.com)
By Judy Crowell, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | March 13, 2016 | 2:25 p.m.

Five days after a spectacular win to secure the CIF-Southern Section 2A Division Championship and 48 hours before a raucous 102-68 victory in the first round of the CIF Division 3 State Regional Tournament, the entire Santa Barbara High Dons basketball team was invited to a celebratory surf ’n turf dinner.

The mood was joyous, appreciative and reflective at the March 10 dinner, hosted by the parents of one of the players. Joyous as only a testosterone-filled room of athletes coming off a record-setting 32-1 season can be.

Appreciative of the opportunity to learn from and to bond with their coach, Dave Bregante; to be supported by legions of faithful Dons fans following them all over California; to be grateful for cheering and eager parents; to recognize the talent of the competitors faced over the course of the 2015-2016 season; to anticipate the challenge still ahead; and, most of all, to have been part of an extraordinary group of guys taking this exciting and sometimes bumpy ride.

Their reflections were shared, put into words and can be read below. I think you will agree ... this is why they are champions.

Bolden Brace

Bolden Brace takes a shot against San Marcos. Click to view larger
Bolden Brace takes a shot against San Marcos. (Douglas Cummings photo / douglascummings.zenfolio.com)

“I have never had a team with such a good bond. The reason we have won so many games is not from just talent, but a willingness to sacrifice for the good of the team. Very unselfish play has resulted in a great season I will never forget. I love these boys.” — Bolden Brace

Ben Brown

“This season has been unbelievable. The amount of things we have accomplished is unreal. Our team will forever be in the history books, and we will forever have that bond of making history.” — Ben Brown

Nick Busch

Nick Busch comes down with a rebound after taking a flying leap. Click to view larger
Nick Busch comes down with a rebound after taking a flying leap. (Douglas Cummings photo / douglascummings.zenfolio.com)

“This team has chemistry that I’ve never seen in a high school basketball team. I am thankful to have been a part of this journey. I will forever remember these past four months and never forget these boys.” — Nick Busch

JM Cage

The Dons’ JM Cage was a deadly free-throw shooter. Click to view larger
The Dons’ JM Cage was a deadly free-throw shooter. (Douglas Cummings photo / douglascummings.zenfolio.com)

“This has been an awesome season with a great group of guys.  Definitely will never forget winning CIF and the unbelievable season we had.” — JM Cage

Daniel Chung

“This season has been amazing. It was great to be a part of it. All these guys are my brothers for life. It’s just a business trip.” — Daniel Chung

Ben Clay

Emerging from a scrum, Ben Clay drives to the basket. Click to view larger
Emerging from a scrum, Ben Clay drives to the basket. (Douglas Cummings photo / douglascummings.zenfolio.com)

“This season has been a great experience and everything I expected it to be.” — Ben Clay

Sterling Clerx

“This team made the transition from Canada to California easy. They’re a great group of guys and I had a fun season with them. The team camaraderie and overall success will be something I will always remember.” — Sterling Clerx

Paul DeBruynkops

Paul DeBruynkops moves in for a shot. Click to view larger
Paul DeBruynkops moves in for a shot. (Douglas Cummings photo / douglascummings.zenfolio.com)

“This year has been different from others. I feel like we are all friends and get along. Other years not all players were friendly, so the camaraderie has brought us success.” — Paul DeBruynkops

Austin Lind

“This season has been an awesome experience. The entire team has such great chemistry. I will never forget this family and unforgettable season.” — Austin Lind

Jeremiah Nicholson

“This season has been unlike any I’ve ever experienced. Not just on the court, but off. We all have a great time together.” — Jeremiah Nicholson

Morgan Peus

“These past four months with my teammates have been incredible. We have been making history all season, from the Simi Valley Tournament to being CIF champions. Along the way we have made a bond with one another that is unbreakable. I will never forget being part of this team.” — Morgan Peus

Mustapha Said

“Considering I haven’t been a Don very long, it’s been a life-changing experience ... to be part of this team, this family, and getting to know the guys on this team and sharing such an amazing experience with my teammates and coaches.” — Mustapha Said

The CIF champion Santa Barbara High Dons owe much of their success to the leadership of Bolden Brace and coach Dave Bregante, but their success on the basketball court was a total team effort. Click to view larger
The CIF champion Santa Barbara High Dons owe much of their success to the leadership of Bolden Brace and coach Dave Bregante, but their success on the basketball court was a total team effort. (Douglas Cummings photo / douglascummings.zenfolio.com)

                                                                 •        •        •

I must add a disclosure: No. 14, Nick Busch, is my grandson. My pride in his and all of his teammates’ accomplishments, hard work and graciousness along the way makes me want to claim every single one of these Santa Barbara Dons as a grandson.

On March 12, their amazing run came to an end with a 70-67 loss to Bonita High of La Verne. A disappointment, yes, but most teams would give anything for a season-ending record of 32-2.

Thanks to the CIF champions for a season none of us will ever forget.

Noozhawk contributing writer Judy Crowell is an author, freelance travel writer, Santa Barbara resident and proud Santa Barbara High School grandparent. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). The opinions expressed are her own.

The 2016 CIF-Southern Section Division 2A boys basketball champions celebrating their March 5 victory over Lynwood.
The 2016 CIF-Southern Section Division 2A boys basketball champions celebrating their March 5 victory over Lynwood. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 