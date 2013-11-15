Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 8:04 pm | Fair with Haze 63º

 
 
 
 

Judy Crowell: Discover a Trove of Treasures in Sonoma County

From wining and dining — or even doing nothing — soak up the charm and beauty of the area

By Judy Crowell, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | November 15, 2013 | 1:57 p.m.

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery of Sonoma County.]

Only 55 miles north of San Francisco lies the sun-wrapped, million-acre land of plenty — Sonoma County, where you can discover rivers, lakes and ocean, redwood forests, art galleries, bike tours, hiking, hot-air ballooning, unique shops and, of course, wineries. With more than 300 wineries to choose from, it behooves you to do your homework.

Focus on favorite cabs, zins, pinots and other varietals, and be sure to check first with wine tasting rooms to see if you need a reservation.

You may be asked if you speak Sonoma, a curious, Ogden Nash-ish language not to be found in the Webster dictionary. Sonomads: n, people who love to wander aimlessly around Sonoma. Forkscrew: n, a multipurpose utensil aiding in food and wine tasting. Corkhopping: v, savoring wine tasting at the ubiquitous wineries. Epicurious: n, adventurous eaters sampling Sonoma’s many restaurants.

We lucked into the Tuesday late-afternoon Valley of the Moon Certified Farmers Market in the town of Sonoma, open from May through October. Like stepping into a Norman Rockwell painting, this town fair is set on the expansive lawn in front of the flag-topped City Hall, bringing together a diversity of food, art, music and people of every age and ethnicity, all gathered around picnic tables and blankets.

Dinner around the corner in the quirky The Girl & The Fig began with an incredible fromage selection: a local Laura Chenel Chevre, a goat cheese in the French style, and another local Bellwether Farms Pepato, a sheep’s milk cheese studded with whole peppercorns.

Other nearby restaurants — all small-town tiny and cozy — include El Dorado Kitchen, don’t miss the truffle fries; Harvest Moon Café, its outdoor Wednesday night movie series is fun; Café La Haye, for minimalist décor, colorful salads and vegetables with character; and La Salette, for contemporary Portugese cuisine.

Sonoma’s treasure chest includes many bed-and-breakfasts, charming inns and hotels right near the town: Ledson Hotel right on the town square; MacArthur Place on an historic estate; and The Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa a bit farther out. About 10 miles north, in the midst of vineyards, oak groves and walnut orchards in the Valley of the Moon, is the Kenwood Inn and Spa — but you might as well have traveled to Tuscany! Once you arrive, you won’t want to leave.

We didn’t, and were perfectly happy to stay put and be “dolce far niente” — or literally, as the Italians say, sweet doing nothing.

Well, we did take a swim in the soothing, saline pool, meandered through the courtyard and terraces, studied the flowers spilling over fountains and waterfalls, lay prone in anticipation of a massage in the treetop aerie overlooking the pool and savored a pinot noir from Hop Kiln Winery, a sister property of the inn, and a fireside dinner of rustic Italian cuisine topped off with a waiting chocolate goodie on our pillow.

It was a rough day. Every need is quietly taken care of for you here. Karl Bruno, the manager, told me, “Everyone who works here, from housekeeping to chef, must also serve as a concierge.” It's an interesting concept, and it works.

Here’s to wining and dining! Here’s to sweet nothings! Here’s to Sonoma County! Cheers!

— Judy Crowell is a Noozhawk contributing writer, author, freelance travel writer and part-time Santa Barbara resident. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 