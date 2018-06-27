Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 10:43 am | Mostly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Judy Crowell: Manhattan’s Green Spaces — Old and New

Historic Central Park has been joined by the more-modern High Line

There's no better way to get a feel for New York's Central Park than through a horse-and-buggy ride.
There’s no better way to get a feel for New York’s Central Park than through a horse-and-buggy ride. (Judy Crowell photo)
By Judy Crowell, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | February 8, 2016 | 12:42 p.m.

The beloved 843 acres constituting New York City's Central Park is one of the most visited and filmed locations in the world.

Opened in 1857 as an oasis of green space for an exploding New York City population, the glorious designs of Frederick Law Olmstead and Calvert Vaux still entice winter weary New Yorkers and millions of tourists from all over the world to its lawns and winding roadways.

Children seek out the polar seabirds, penguins and snow leopards in the Tisch Children’s Zoo, and ride the colorful stallions on the Carousel.

The all time favorite horse and buggy tours still delight; bike rides abound, so watch out if you’re driving through; sip an Italian wine while floating along on a Venetian gondola; and relax in the charming Loeb Boathouse for lakeside dining.

The Tavern on the Green, once the jewel of the park, was renowned for dining in the spectacular Crystal Room, ‘asparkle’ with Tiffany stained glass and Baccarat chandeliers.

The Tavern on the Green is an iconic Central Park restaurant.
The Tavern on the Green is an iconic Central Park restaurant. (Judy Crowell photo)

Alas, those days are over, following all sorts of calamities. Go for a peek, and grieve for lost renovation opportunities.

The old ‘grand dames’ bordering the park, The Sherry-Netherlands, The Pierre, and the iconic Plaza Hotel, are as beautiful as ever. Perhaps, even more so with millions spent on recent renovations.

What could be more nostalgic, more “Eloise”, than a stay at The Plaza, offering every indulgence, including 24-hour butler service for suite guests and lunch at the beautiful Palm Court, bringing the grand feel of Central Park indoors.

Now, more than 150 years after Central Park opened, a second green space has been given to New York. Trendy and exciting and completely 21st century, it is called the High Line, and if you haven’t been to the Big Apple for a few years, this is a great reason to return.

Situated 30 feet above Manhattan’s Lower West Side and parallel to the Hudson River, this park with a different perspective sits atop a 1930s era elevated rail freight line, running from Gansevoort Street to West 34th Street.

A walkway passes through the High Line.
A walkway passes through the High Line. (Judy Crowell photo)

It’s the first public park of its kind in the U.S., and was inspired in part by the Promenade Plantee in Paris, another elevated park in the 12th Arrondissement…an ingenious example of how urban renewal and recycling can co-exist beautifully with historical preservation.

Along the walkway, you’ll encounter art galleries, horticultural tours, storytelling for kids, parades, festivals…a cornucopia of trendy culture and art exhibits.

Located in the Meatpacking and Chelsea districts, there is much to offer in these artsy neighborhoods: Chelsea Market is a must for foodies, with one of the largest food halls in the world, and the Market’s Artists & Fleas draws fashionistas looking for contemporary and original styles.

Neighborhood eateries include: Colicchio & Sons, for a beautiful space, great food and celebratory ambiance; Morimoto, for Japanese; The Park, a garden setting and great spot for brunch; The Red Cat, for steak tartare and key lime tart; Westville, reasonable pricing and yummy veggie platters; and Santina, a casual coastal Italian restaurant located right on the High Line at the southernmost entrance to the park.

Stay in neighborhood character at The High Line Hotel, a hidden gem that won’t require uptown expenditures. Or opt for the Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC, the first luxury, full service resort in this vibrant and historic area.

With Juliet balconies, stunning Manhattan views and Hudson River vistas, you’ll have a totally new perspective to all that makes NYC such an invigorating place to visit.

Join locals and tourists ‘in the know’ and meet on the High Line. 

— Judy Crowell is a Noozhawk contributing writer, author, freelance travel writer and Santa Barbara resident. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). The opinions expressed are her own.

A view of the Hudson River from the High Line.
A view of the Hudson River from the High Line. (Judy Crowell photo)

