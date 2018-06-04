Monday, June 4 , 2018, 3:34 am | Overcast with Haze 55º

 
 
 
 

Judy Crowell: Soaking Up the Views in Vancouver, B.C.

The Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel provides a breathtaking vantage point for enjoying this slice of Canadian heaven

By Judy Crowell, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | January 10, 2014 | 4:12 p.m.

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery of Vancouver, B.C.]

Not often do I become so enamored with my hotel room that I don’t want to leave it. One look at our accommodations (read bathroom!) at the Fairmont Pacific Rim in Vancouver, B.C., and I wanted to put a cot in it and stay forever.

Capt. George Vancouver arrived in this slice of Canadian heaven in 1792 and was transfixed by what he saw. Some 200 years later, my view from the 14th-floor, all glass-walled bathroom was a bit different, but no less breathtaking. Luxury, drama, sophistication, whimsy and comfort merely begin with architect James K.M. Cheng’s 4-foot-tall marble Jacuzzi soaking tub, placed right smack up to the ceiling-to-ceiling glass wall.

Willow Stream Spa, encompassing 15,000 square feet of the entire fifth floor, offers more than 50 spa services in the loveliest of surroundings. A crystal-clear koi pond sprinkled by overhead "rain" welcomes you at the front door.

Giovane Café + Winebar serves fresh morning pastries and transforms into an Italian winebar at night. Afternoon tea, a Fairmont tradition, comes via an Art Deco trolley, and the Lobby Lounge soothes as you cozy up to the mesmerizing contemporary fireplace to listen to music from the one-of-a-kind Fazioli piano.

ORU is the star restaurant here. Executive Chef Darren Brown treated us to a six-course tasting, starting off with watermelon-strawberry infused gazpacho and continuing to surprise us with his fusion of flavors in sushi selections, a Kallia pork belly and Haida Gwaii olive crusted halibut.

The view from our fishbowl existence finally lured me outside for a walk along the seawall bordering Coal Harbour. Towering glass and steel buildings form a backdrop for blocks and blocks of flower-filled parks, sunbathers on lush green grass, children splashing in water parks, dockside restaurants and water activity of every kind.

Eventually this seawall takes you to Stanley Park, the jewel of Vancouver. This 1,000-acre wonderland is an oasis for city dwellers featuring Deadman’s Island, the Rose Garden, the locals' beloved Girl in a Wetsuit life-size bronze sculpture, the Vancouver Rowing Club Clubhouse and majestic Totem Poles. Horse-drawn carriages are a delightful way to explore.

Food choices are endless and range from kiosks of Japadog, a Japanese-style hotdog featuring toppings of teriyaki sauce, mayo and seaweed, to restaurants supervised by some of the finest chefs in North America. A few favorite spots: Le Crocodile, Bishop's, Seasons in the Park, Cardero's and Lift Bar View Grill along the seawall; La Terrazza and Simply Thai in historic Yaletown; Blue Water Café + Raw Bar, a must also in Yaletown; and the funky Chambar Belgian Restaurant in Gastown for “civilized debauchery.”

Don’t miss a visit across the bridge to Granville Island for one of the most spectacular markets I’ve ever seen. Many farmers markets are chaotic and unorganized. Not this one. You’ll find everything to like on this little island, really a peninsula. The Kids Market is unique and adorable. If you don’t have a kid, borrow one and enjoy all there is to see here. Foraging your way up and down the aisles at the Public Market is a perfect way to enjoy a reasonable, delicious meal. For a "sit-down," try Bridges, the Sandbar or the trendy Edible Canada at the market.

And always — always — leave room for a scoop or two of gelato at Bella Gelateria, voted the Florence Gelato Festival Winner of 2012 and worth every lick. You can always work off all those calories by paddle boarding, kayaking, swimming, boating, sailing, fishing, jet-skiing, wind-surfing, wakeboarding and waterskiing in the waters surrounding the city.

There are four Fairmont hotels in Vancouver. All are superb, but I wouldn’t want to stay anywhere else but the Fairmont Pacific Rim, its amenities so updated that each room has its own iPad for contacting all the hotel services. Of course, there’s the view and the Jacuzzi soaking tub placed right smack up to the ceiling-to-ceiling glass wall — which I absolutely must leave before I turn into a prune.

— Judy Crowell is a Noozhawk contributing writer, author, freelance travel writer and part-time Santa Barbara resident. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 