Judy Cumberland of Santa Maria, 1956-2015

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Judy Cumberland (Hiltner) of Santa Maria died on Aug. 9, 2015.

Judy was born Sept. 17, 1956, to Robert and Katy Hiltner (Hibert) in Langdon, North Dakota. Judy spent all of her childhood in North Dakota.

Judy met her husband, Craig, through her brother, Loren. They married just six months later, on Dec 17, 1977, while huddled up with family and friends during a blizzard. They moved across country to California in 1981. They were together until Judy’s passing.

Judy and Craig raised their three daughters, Jamie Cumberland, Christine Blaies and Katy Cumberland, on the Central Coast in Santa Maria, California.

Judy’s main loves were sewing and country dancing. She was an accomplished quilter who sewed from an early age and could create anything from quilts to curtains.

She also loved to go country dancing with her husband Craig on Saturday nights.

Judy was preceded in death by her father, Robert Hiltner; her , Katy Hiltner (Hibert); and brothers-in-law Robert Gradei and Darryl Hoffman.

Left behind to remember her with love and admiration, survivors include her husband of 38 years, Craig Cumberland; and her daughters, Jamie Cumberland, Christine Blaies and Katy Cumberland.

Her three grandchildren include Kelsey Newton, Cameron Newton and Alexis Blaies. Her husband’s family includes father-in-law James Cumberland, mother-in-law Joan Cumberland, as well as sisters-in-law Sandra Donnelly (Jim) and Deanne Dunnigan (Edgar).

She leaves behind brothers Glen Hiltner (Shirley), Ken Hiltner (Sandy), Keith Hiltner (Jan), Robert Hiltner (Pam), Gene Hiltner (Ava), Loren Hiltner (Donna), and sisters, Geraldine Hoffman, Barbara Gradei, Beverly Dahl (Darryl), Marlene Dombrowsky (Steve) and Connie Fawcett (Gary), and as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, Aug. 21, 2015, at 1 p.m. at the chapel of the Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, 1003 E. Stowell Rd., Santa Maria, CA 93454. Phone 805.922.8463

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.