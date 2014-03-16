Judy Foreman: Barbara Dubbels Turns to Makeup, Mexican Food to Help American Cancer Society

Tireless advocate enlists Cos Bar and Los Arroyos Restaurant for two fundraisers on behalf of Relay for Life

In a double-header benefit for the American Cancer Society, Barbara Dubbels is teaming up with Montecito’s Cos Bar beauty emporium and Los Arroyos Mexican Restaurant to raise funds for a cause near and dear to her heart.

Dubbels first joined the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life as a Team Mom after being touched by cancer in her personal life. She loved the idea of being a part of communities from across the globe that come together to honor cancer survivors, remember lost loved ones and fight back against an insidious disease that already has taken too much.

Relay for Life teams camp out overnight and take turns walking or running around a track or path at a local high school, park or fairground. Events are up to 24 hours long, and because “cancer never sleeps,” teams are asked to have at least one participant on the track at all times. Dubbels’ local team is holding its relay April 12-13.

To raise additional funds, however, Dubbels came up with an idea that involved the Montecito community, where she had been a familiar presence for many years as a sales associate at Susan Pitcher’s Dressed and Ready women’s clothing and accessory boutique on Coast Village Road. She also owns Consignment Concierge and recently launched E.Y.E. Consulting, which is an acronym for “empower you employees,” assisting businesses that need a little push in the right direction to help their bottom lines.

On Thursday, Cos Bar at 1253 Coast Village Road, will be holding a day-long fundraising event for the American Cancer Society, with the store’s highly trained makeup artists on hand to assist customers.

Cos Bar’s participation is not a stretch, as the store, one of 13 located in affluent communities in eight different states, was started 35 years ago by a cancer survivor, Lily Garfield, the company’s founder and CEO. Garfield has long been committed to giving back to the communities Cos Bar serves.

Garfield is known for choosing luxury cosmetics, skin care products and international fragrances for men and women. And Cos Bar is celebrating the spring season with a special “Spring into Beauty” promotion through Saturday — including a cosmetic bag filled with reward goodies with a $200 purchase.

Some of the premier lines available at Cos Bar include Amore Pacific, Balenciaga, Bobbi Brown, Br Terry, Bulgari, Cle de Peau, Clinique, Creed, Dior, Guerlain, Hermes, Kilian, La Prarie, Laura Mercia, Nars, Natura Bisse, Orlane, Revive, Sisley, Tom Ford and YSL.

On April 7, Los Arroyos owner Tony Arroyo, who recently held a successful benefit for the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College, is again opening his doors and heart, this time to assist Dubbels in raising funds for the American Cancer Society.

The pair will be hosting a dinner-time event called Tip-A-Mom to help Dubbels’ Relay for Life team. From 5- to 9 p.m. at the restaurant at 1280 Coast Village Road, celebrity moms — top-secret choices — will be serving patrons for tips that will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

“These fun fundraising events at local businesses are win-win for everyone to help kick cancer,” Dubbels told Noozhawk. “Montecito is a very generous community and there are very few families that have not been touched by cancer.

“This cause is very important to me. I came up with this collaborative opportunity to do a fundraiser to support not just the people I love but, hopefully, the loved ones of everyone.

“I do everything I can in life to keep a smile on the faces of the people I love.”

For more information, contact Dubbels at 805.450.1478.

— Judy Foreman is a Noozhawk columnist and longtime local writer and lifestyles observer. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.