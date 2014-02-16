Judy Foreman: Beautiful You’s Megan Simon Provides a New Energy to the Day Spa Experience

Nano-current face lifting, body sculpting and spray-tans are all part of the package to give clients a fresh new look — and feeling

While some women like to keep their beauty tricks and favorite family recipes a secret, I like to spread the news. Just by clicking on the mail icon or share button on my Facebook page, I’m able to let my friends know what’s happening. Whether it’s through my weekly Noozhawk column or the latest developmental achievement of my baby granddaughter, the World Wide Web has opened up whole new horizons for me and the people I write about.

My share this week is about Megan Simon’s Beautiful You salon located at 1805 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Suite B, across from the Andree Clark Bird Refuge. The salon is in the Las Aves Center, which is also home to La Playa Pilates, The Hair Lounge of Montecito, Adams Chiropractic Clinic, One on One Fitness and Dr. Ron Dinning, DDS, to name a few.

Beautiful You was opened more than nine years ago by Simon and her sister, Melanie, two beauties from Frazier Park, a Kern County town of 4,000 people that still has dirt roads criss-crossing the Tejon Pass hamlet.

“We would have never guessed as young girls working at a local diner that someday we would own a beauty center in Santa Barbara, working with some of the most influential and beautiful people,” Simon said.

A UC Santa Barbara graduate who started out in banking, Simon discovered the business of beauty and fell in love with the 21st-century techniques of noninvasive esthetics. She is now Beautiful You’s sole proprietor.

The core of Beautiful You began after Simon discovered a machine — manufactured by two Nobel Prize-winning scientists at University of London — that delivered a nano-current face lifting. The smallest of energy currents, the nano-current can be used to lift and sculpt and heal the face and neck in a nontraumatic and noninflammatory way by reaching the cellular level.

Some people think the technique is a “lunchtime facelift but it is more,” Simon explained. It’s not a permanent solution and it requires a sequence of visit, but she sees the development as a great aid in slowing down the aging process.

Body sculpting is Simon’s signature on-trend treatment, utilizing a combination of lipo-massage and body electric.

Lipo-massage is a technique performed by LPG’s Endermologie machine and developed in France several decades ago. The noninvasive treatment gently lifts and massages tissue to release toxins, smooth cellulite and firm skin. It’s not to be confused with the more aggressive treatment of liposuction. It’s FDA-cleared not only for these esthetic results but for lymphatic drainage and circulatory improvement. There is no down time and treatments are done in less than an hour.

The body electric is a mirco-current electrical stimulation treatment done with a machine called Arasys. The device was invented by the creator of the pacemaker and uses the same technology to cause muscles to contract just as the pacemaker causes the heart to beat. It helps firm skin and flushes toxins.

“Helping everyone to look their best is my goal, without adding to the destructive body image issues that affect so many women today,” Simon said.

The finishing touch to a Beautiful You visit is the salon’s custom formula spray tan. Everyone knows that a warm and natural glow leaves you looking healthy and even slimming, but the harsh rays of the sun and tanning beds have their disadvantages, and even looking too tanned is not attractive.

Heading off for a birthday vacation in Mexico, I decided that the spray-tan treatment was a good option before putting on my bathing suit for the first time this season — which could be scary enough! This quick fix is also great for baring skin at special events like weddings, award presentations, parties that require off-the-shoulder dresses and bare legs, winter and spring trips, special dates or just because you want that sun-kissed look. The treatment takes just 15 minutes and, with the newest rapid-developing formula, you’re showered and tan in just two hours.

The spa-like atmosphere at Beautiful You makes a visit a real stay-cation. The day spa concepts that are well represented in Santa Barbara have wide appeal. No need to get on a plane or a long car ride to have a time out from a hectic lifestyle. Simon is also a “beauty concierge” and can advise on products, health tips and treatments that add to your overall good health.

The secret’s out and shared!

Beautiful You is located at 1805 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Suite B, in the Las Aves Center across from the Andree Clark Bird Refuge. Click here for more information, or call 805.403.6056.

— Judy Foreman is a Noozhawk columnist and longtime local writer and lifestyles observer. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.